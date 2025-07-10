'Quarterback' Ep 6 Review: Burrow's Superman Throw, a Heated Sideline Exchange, the Burglary and Abnormal O-Linemen
CINCINNATI – The penultimate episode of Netflix’s “Quarterback” is titled Headspace, and it opens with a montage of the three quarterbacks spending time away from the field.
The Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff is fishing.
The Atlanta Falcons’ Kirk Cousins is playing football with his sons in their basement.
And the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow is in his house playing online games with his friends, a Monday night tradition during the season.
After the four-minute lead in, the show jumps back into the meatier topic of the burglary at Burrow’s house, which was teased at the end of Episode 5.
We covered the show’s treatment of the burglary story in a separate article.
The show spends four minutes on it before cutting to a segment on Cousins, which is 16 minutes long and covers his return to Minnesota.
One of the best non-Burrow moments of the whole season is the long line of people coming up to embrace Cousins, who spent six seasons in Minnesota, after the game.
From there, the show pivots back to Burrow with an aerial shot of the practice facility before going inside for a conversation between the quarterback and offensive lineman Alex Cappa.
The veteran lineman tells Burrow he found some old film at a high school passing camp and that he’s come a long way.
Burrow tells him he’s changed his throwing motion since then “in every possible way.”
The scene shifts to Nashville for the Week 15 game against the Titans.
There are highlights of two of Burrow’s touchdown passes, the one where he held the ball for 9.013 seconds before finding Chase Brown, and the one where he gets blasted on a blitz but still hit Tee Higgins for a deep score.
Then comes the montage of false starts and other penalties, drawing Burrow’s ire.
As he’s walking off the field following a penalty that forced them to punt rather than go for it on fourth down, Burrow yells “What in the f--k are we doing. Wake the f--k up. F--kin’ mental mistakes all day.”
That, of course, leads to the heated exchange he had with head coach Zac Taylor on the bench after the game’s outcome had been decided.
You can read the full transcript of that interaction and other elements surrounding it in our separate article on the subject.
Later, Burrow delivers a line that I’m sure his offensive linemen will bring up many times in the future:
“Not a ton of offensive linemen are normal human beings, I would say.”
He’s not referring to their incredible size, but rather their personalities.
The cameras show a scene where Burrow is hosting the offensive linemen at his house, and they’re sitting around a table discussing the Panama Canal.
That leads into the samurai swords he gave each of them for Christmas, with Burrow disclosing that his personal assistant is related to Sylvester Stallone, who helped facilitate the purchase.
The scene shifts to the Week 16 game at Paycor against the Cleveland Browns three days before Christmas.
That’s the game where Burrow delivered the leaping, Superman touchdown throw to Tee Higgins.
“Holy f—k,” he screams after landing. “Oh, my god.”
The cameras show Burrow’s mom, Robin, in the pressbox laughing in disbelief.
“What the hey?” she asks.
Burrow admits in an interview with a show producer he watched the play about 10 times on his phone that night.
The segment ends with Burrow running off the field following the win as the crowd chants “M-V-P.”
The show wraps with another segment on Cousins and a short one with Goff.
Burrow gets 16 1/2 minutes to Cousin’s 15 1/2 and Goff’s 11.
That brings the season total to 89 1/2 for Burrow, 87 for Cousins and 76 1/2 for Goff.