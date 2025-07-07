How Bengals Star Joe Burrow Reacts to Burglary on Netflix's New Season of 'Quarterback'
CINCINNATI – Season 2 of Netflix’s “Quarterback” documentary comes out Tuesday, and while there is some crossover with what we saw from Hard Knocks’ in-season show with the AFC North last winter, there is a lot of exclusive content when it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow.
And at the top of the list is the storyline centering on the December break-in at Burrow’s house.
The Bengals exercised their rights and declined to have anything about it mentioned in Hard Knocks, but it is covered in a pair of episodes in “Quarterback.”
Late in Episode 5, titled “Stumbling Blocks,” we see Burrow at his home watching game film of the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their Dec. 11 matchup on Monday Night Football.
That’s followed by the standard game highlights, mic’d-up conversations, postgame interviews head coach Zac Taylor’s postgame speech and the team doing the “Who Dey” chant before a cut to one of the many sit-down interviews Burrow did with the show.
“I walked into the locker room pumped, fired up about the win,” he said of the team’s come-from-behind 27-207 triumph.
“And then … ,”
Music plays, and we see Burrow sitting at his locker, getting the news on his phone.
That’s followed by voiceovers of the news reports, as Burrow stares at his phone in disbelief. An aerial shot of Cincinnati at night follows, then a fade to black to end the episode.
Episode 6, which is titled “Headspace,” dives fully into the story.
After an opening montage of Burrow, the Falcons’ Kirk Cousins and the Lions’ Jared Goff talking about privacy, work-life balance and the like, the show cuts to ABC news footage, in which Burrow’s home is shown.
“Of f—king course this happened to me right now,” Burrow says. “When you’re on Cloud 9, something’s gonna bring you right back down. That just felt like the kind of year that it was.”
We see the full incident report with more news voiceovers, followed by additional comments from Burrow in his sit-down with show producers.
“I just get uncomfortable,” he says. “My life is very public. That comes with the job, but there are certain parts of your life that are yours. Your house is one of those.
“When that gets violated, people find out where you live, all these different things,” adds.
The show cuts to a clip of Burrow’s opening statement at his weekly news conference two days after the break-in, before the show cuts to practice, where defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo asks Burrow, “Did they get anything valuable?”
“They got all my jewelry,” Burrow tells him. “But they could’ve stolen way worse things than that. I’m not trippin’. It was expensive, but all of it was insured.
“The only part I’m upset about is all of my business is out there,” he continues. “I’ve got news vans camped out by the house. It sucks.”
Burrow goes on to tell Anarumo, “We’ll see if I end up moving or not.”
“It’s that bad?” Anarumo asks.
“I mean, the whole world knows where I live now,” Burrow says. “That hasn’t been very fun to deal with.”
The documentary doesn't show or mention anyone else connected to Burrow on the subject of the burglary.
“I know the more success you have the more people are going to care about that things that you do, but it doesn’t make it easier,” Burrow says to end the segment, which runs about four and a half minutes.