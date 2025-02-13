Stat of the Jay: Which Team Has Most Career Regular-Season Wins vs. That Season's Eventual Super Bowl Champion?
CINCINNATI – The 2024 season marked the 29th in Cincinnati Bengals history in which they faced the eventual Super Bowl champion.
That came in Week 8 when they lost 37-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium.
Given the multiple Super Bowls the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens have won, the Bengals have faced the eventual champion in the regular season 38 times.
Their record in those games, as you might expect, is not good.
The Bengals are just 7-31 against eventual champs, and five of those wins came in seasons when they faced the Super Bowl winner twice (2012 vs Ravens; 2005 vs. Steelers; 1979 vs. Steelers; 1974 vs. Steelers; and 1969 vs. Chiefs).
The other two wins came in 2022 against the Chiefs, and 2001 against the Patriots.
Going through those seasons made me wonder what teams have recorded the most regular-season wins against the eventual Super Bowl champion.
Prior to 2024, the Eagles held the record with 14.
Of course they couldn’t beat themselves in 2024, and the Washington Commanders moved into a first-place tie with them at 14 when they beat Philadelphia 36-33 in Week 16.
It was the first time the Commanders had knocked off an eventual champ since 2012. But from 2007-12 they did it five times.
The Bills, Titans, Dolphins, Steelers and Cowboys are tied for third with 10 victories against eventual champions.
The Bengals are tied with the Packers for 13th with their seven wins.
All 32 teams have done it at least once.
And four teams have done it exactly once:
2009 Panthers (vs. Saints)
2005 Ravens (vs. Steelers)
2001 Jets (vs. Patriots)
1981 Browns (vs. 49ers)
