Former Bengals Great Discusses Close Connection With Projected College Star

CINCINNATI — The Bengals may have a chance to start a family legacy at the wide receiver position in a few years. Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh has been a strong influence in Chris Henry Jr.'s life as the Mater Dei High School star playmaker gets ready to attend Ohio State for his college career.

Henry is the son of former Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, who played with Houshmandzadeh every season of his career. Henry tragically passed in 2009 at 26 years old after playing five campaigns with Cincinnati.

"I'm here for one simple reason: his dad and I had a really good relationship," Houshmandzadeh said about the young player at his college commitment party last month. "I've been just trying to help him out since he's been here out in California, and it's always great when you see somebody reach this level to where he's at now, but it's just the beginning, a long way to go. And so hopefully he'll make every step that he wants to get, and I'll be right there with him. Wish you nothing but the best. Stay disciplined. Discipline will get you wherever you want to go."

According to 247Sports, Henry Jr. is the 10th-best player in the class of 2026, the top-ranked wide receiver overall and the best player in California.

“Ohio State felt like family,” Henry said about the school when announcing his commitment last year. “They develop wide receivers better than anyone, and I want to be a part of that tradition.”

He is on track to play on Sundays like his dad, in a similar 6-5, 201-pound frame. We'll see if the discipline gets him to that goal in due time after ripping up the high school circuits.

Check out the full comments from Houshmandzadeh below:

T.J. Houshmandzadeh has been a major influence on Chris Henry Jr. throughout his life 🤞🙏#Committed2026 pic.twitter.com/kBzoH36qVp — Henry Legacy (@TheHenryLegacy_) January 20, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok