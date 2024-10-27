Postgame Observations: Bengals Get Dominated in Second Half, Lose to Eagles 37-17
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Eagles 34-17 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
The Bengals are 3-5 on the season. Here are our postgame observations:
Winless at Home
The Bengals are 0-4 at home for the first time since 2019. They started strong, but lost momentum late in the first half and never recovered.
The Bengals were outscored 24-7 in the second half. They turned the ball over twice and the Eagles scored on all five of their second half possessions to cruise to their third-straight win.
Defense Struggles
The Bengals' defense held the Eagles to a field goal and then forced a punt on Philadelphia's first two possessions of the game. It was all downhill from there.
Jalen Hurts led the Eagles on three-straight touchdown drives, giving Philly a 24-17 lead late in the third quarter.
Defensive end Trey Hendrickson struggled to get pressure all game long. Fred Johnson kept him in check for most of the day and even made Hendrickson run 14 yards passed the line of scrummage on Devonta Smith's 45-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles the lead for good.
Jordan Battle struggled to locate the ball on the play. Just a bad, bad play on multiple levels.
Second Half Struggles
The Bengals only scored seven points in the second half. Joe Burrow completed 10-of-13 second half passes for just 65 yards and an interception.
The star quarterback completed 16-of-24 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown in the first half.
Questionable Play Call
Zac Taylor opted to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the Bengals' 39-yard with 45 seconds left in the third quarter.
Joe Burrow threw a pass to Ja'Marr Chase behind the of scrimmage. Chase was tackled by Cooper DeJean for a two-yard loss.
Going for it made sense, but the play call was questionable at best. The Bengals failed to run for the first down on 3rd-and-1, so a throw was reasonable, but the play had zero chance from the start.
Fast Start
The Eagles won the coin toss and deferred, which set the stage for the Bengals to have their longest drive of the season.
Burrow led Cincinnati on a 17-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a two-yard touchdown pass to Chase.
The Bengals had six first downs on the drive and went 5-for-5 on third down. Burrow completed 11-of-12 passes for 60 yards. Chase, Mike Gesicki, Zack Moss and Chase Brown caught passes on the drive.
Watch the touchdown here.
Burrow completed 16-of-24 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown in the first half. The Bengals and Eagles were tied 10-10 at halftime.
McPherson Misses
McPherson missed a 54-yard field goal attempt with 5:08 left in the second quarter. He's made 11-of-15 field goal attempts this season, but has missed two of his last three and three of his last five attempts.
Up Next
The Bengals play the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. ET.
