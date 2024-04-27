Watch An Emotional DeWayne Carter Get THE Draft Call From The Bills
The Bills got themselves an outstanding leader and football player selecting Duke Defensive Tackle Dewayne Carter with the 95th overall pick the third round of the NFL draft.
Sports Illustrated graded the selection as an A, stating that "Carter is a nice find late in the third round. Carter had 5.5 sacks for the Blue Devils in 2023, and should pair nicely with Ed Oliver in the coming years. He’s a powerful force who can push the pocket."
Watch as Carter shares this emotional and special moment with his family.
Related: Everything you need to know About Bills Selection of 'Mr. Duke' in 3rd Round: DT DeWayne Carter 'Leader' 'Plug & Play'
In his post-draft interview with the Buffalo media, Carter said he had an intuition that the Bills were going to be the team to select him, stating "I did always have a feeling it was going to be Buffalo." When asked about Buffalo, Carter said he "loves hometown crowds that take pride in their team" and that "there is nobody better" than Bills Mafia.