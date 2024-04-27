Buffalo Bills Select 'Mr. Duke' in 3rd Round: DT DeWayne Carter 'Leader' 'Plug & Play'
GM Beane continued to rack up second day selections, picking Defensive Tackle DeWayne Carter from Duke with the 95th pick in the third round. It was the Bills' third pick of the day. Beane said Carter has the "intelligence factor" and will be "plug and play" with the "qualities we look for on the defensive line."
Sports Illustrated rated the pick an A, stating that "Carter is a nice find late in the third round. Carter had 5.5 sacks for the Blue Devils in 2023, and should pair nicely with Ed Oliver in the coming years. He’s a powerful force who can push the pocket."
Related: Buffalo Bills Select Utah Safety Cole Bishop in 2024 NFL draft. What You Need to Know
Related: What Draft Experts are Saying About Bills’ First Selection Keon Coleman
In his post-draft interview, Carter said that after the pre-draft process he felt like the Bills were going to be the team to select him, explaining to the media, "I did always have a feeling it was going to be Buffalo." When asked about Buffalo, Carter said he "loves hometown crowds that take pride in their team" and that "there is nobody better" than Bills Mafia.
At Duke, Carter played the interior defensive line as a 3 technique tackle (lining up on the guard's outside shoulder, between the guard and the tackle). At 6’ 2’’ 302 lbs, he will provide the Bills with rotational tackle depth behind starters DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver.
NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein noted Carter's leadership abilities match his solid production, "While he doesn't have jarring rush production, he might be a more talented pass rusher than run defender on the pro level, thanks to his bull rush and lateral quickness. Carter has the ability to become a good rotational piece in a 4-3 scheme."
Draft guru Luke Easterling rated Carter as the 12th best defensive tackle in the draft.
Bleacher Report identified that "the biggest key to DeWayne Carter's game and transition to the NFL is [improving] his use of hands."
Draftbuzz projects Carter "as a versatile defensive lineman who can immediately contribute in a rotational role with the potential to develop into a full-time starter....his effectiveness at the next level will hinge on his ability to refine his technique and adapt to the speed and complexity of the NFL."
Current Pro NFL Player comparison: Ed Oliver.
Strengths
- Stout with solid size and frame and decent arm length
- Exceptional run defender with the ability to effectivly disrupt the opposition’s ground game
- Plug and play defender at the pro level after over 50 games at Duke
- Has quickness and burst off the line of scrimmage
- Demonstrates impressive play strength, anchoring well against the run and at the point of attack
- Relentless motor and pursuit, showcasing his ability to chase down plays from behind
- Three-down player with intelligence to contribute immediately in various defensive schemes
Potent bull rush, demonstrating the ability to overpower and displace offensive linemen
- Leadership and on-field IQ: first 3-year team captain in Duke history
Weaknesses
- Habit of standing up out of his stance and playing with a narrow base
- Questionable lateral movement skills which opens him to zone blocking and missing tackles/sacks against mobile quarterbacks
Player Intel
- Defensive tackle 3-technique
- Fifth year Senior
- AGE: 23.4
- DOB: 12/10/2000
- Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio (suburb of Columbus, Ohio)
- Senior Bowl invitee
Carter has a family pedigree steeped in football: his grandfather was a hall of famer at Ohio State participating in football and track, his father played at Ohio State, and his uncles played at Notre Dame and Western Kentucky.
2023 Stats at Duke
- 12 games
- 19 tackles
- 10 assists
- 15 stops
- 22 total pas rushing pressures
- 17 QB hurries
- 3 QB hits
- 2 sacks
- Team Captain
- First-team All-ACC
- Won ACC Jim Tatum Award as the conference's top scholar-athlete
- Finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy (aka "the Academic Heisman")
Throughout his college career, he earned the distinction of being the first 3-year team captain in school history. His tenure at Duke was marked by accolades, including Second Team All-ACC selection in 2022 and Third Team All-ACC selection in 2021.
NFL Combine Stats
- 6’2’’
- 302 lbs
Ranked 8th best defensive tackle at the combine.
- 4.99 seconds 40-Yard Dash
- 1.72 seconds
- 10-Yard Split
- 32" Vertical Jump
- 9'1" Broad Jump
- 7.95 seconds 3-Cone Drill
- 4.75 seconds 20-Yd Shuttle
- 33’’ arm length
- 10 1/4’’ hand
The Bills start day 3 of the draft with 7 picks remaining. Beane noted in his post day presser that they will be aggressive in moving up and trading picks if they see opportunities with players they like.