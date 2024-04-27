Bills select Duke DL DeWayne Carter with 95th pick
The Buffalo Bills selected Duke defensive lineman DeWayne Carter with the 95th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Bills continue to retool their defensive line depth. Buffalo added Austin Johnson and Deshawn Williams in free agency. Now, they added Carter via the draft. Carter played three-technique for Duke and was a team captain the last three seasons.
Carter started all 38 games over the last three seasons and racked up 11 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss, seven forced fumbles and 11 passes defended during that time. He helped his cause at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis with a 4.99 40-yard dash and a 1.72 10-yard split.
Carter can be part of a defensive rotation for the Bills and has the versatility to play in a three or a five-technique in different fronts. He can continue to grow as a pass-rusher and would love to bounce back from what he likely considers a disappointing 2023 season (one sack, 3.5 tackles for a loss). But in Buffalo, behind Ed Oliver and Da'Quan Jones, Carter doesn't have to be the guy right away. He can step in when needed and produce in a limited role early on.