Dalton Kincaid's College Confession on Buffalo Bills' Second-Round Draft Pick
General manager Brandon Beane had access to a true insider's scouting report on safety Cole Bishop.
Shortly after the Buffalo Bills drafted Bishop at No. 60 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, tight end Dalton Kincaid expressed his approval on social media. Kincaid, the Bills' first-round pick one year ago, was college teammates with Bishop for two seasons at Utah.
Knowing that Bishop was likely responsible for guarding Kincaid at times during Utah practices, Beane naturally inquired about those battles directly with the two parties involved. While speaking with Bishop at the Reese's Senior Bowl this past winter, Beane asked a blunt question.
"I said, 'How bad did Dalton abuse you in practice?' He said 'No, I got the better of him,'" recounted Beane at his post-draft press conference in Orchard Park.
"I texted Dalton about him. He was just raving about him. I think Dalton called me right after that, or facetimed me, when I was at the Senior Bowl, and was just like 'This kid, he's not lying. He got me more than I got him,'" said the Bills' GM.
Kincaid had little trouble diving right into a prominent role as a rookie, totaling 73 receptions over 16 regular season games. Although their situations aren't parallel, Bishop has shown traits that suggest he can be an immediate contributor.
"He really impressed us throughout the process. his knowledge of the game, his smarts," said Beane. "Probably one of the most consensus players on our board. Everyone saw exactly the same thing. Easy to put him on our board."
The Bills liked him so much they made multiple attempts to trade up in Round 2 to ensure his availability. Fortunately for Buffalo, Bishop lasted past the first 59 picks.
"I got lucky nobody took my call. We were trying to move up to get him a little earlier," said Beane.