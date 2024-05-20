Bills' roster contains answer to burning offseason question
The Buffalo Bills lost 1,929 receiving yards and 15 touchdown receptions this offseason with the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
With a remade receiving corps, coupled with other pass-catching weapons, the Bills will need to compensate for the lost production at the WR1 and WR2 spots. "Replacing production of departed receivers" is a serious concern for Buffalo, according to Pro Football Focus, which listed one remaining question for each of the NFL's 32 teams.
From PFF's Remaining questions for all 32 teams:
Will Buffalo be able to replace the production of the departed receivers?
"Bills signal-caller Josh Allen was PFF’s highest-graded quarterback last season, which would suggest he can elevate the play of any receivers playing with him. This theory will definitely be tested in 2024, as the Bills have lost both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, their top two receivers from a year ago.
No one player can be expected to fill Diggs' shoes. So, the question is whether the production from Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel and rookie Keon Coleman can reproduce what Diggs and Davis contributed to the passing game."
PFF is accurate by suggesting Buffalo won't likely directly replace Diggs and Davis, but, instead, rely on multiple contributors to collectively offset the losses. Since author Zoltan Buday posed the question, the Bills added two-time Super Bowl champion Marques Valdes-Scantling, who should help boost the team's downfield passing attack.
PFF failed, however, to identify tight end Dalton Kincaid and running back James Cook as potential pass-catching options in offensive coordinator Joe Brady's scheme.
Kincaid, a 2023 first-round draft pick, will likely play a larger role in the passing game as a second-year pro. He has already seemingly earned the trust of quarterback Josh Allen, catching 73 of 91 targets during his rookie season. Over two playoff games combined, Kincaid accounted for 104 yards and one touchdown on eight receptions.
Meanwhile, emerging as RB1, Cook made 44 receptions for 445 yards and four touchdowns. He was effective coming out of the backfield and also splitting out wide in empty sets. He was targeted 55 times by Allen.