Bills projected to cut this fan-favorite player
As we edge ever closer to the start of the 2024 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills will slowly trim their roster down from 90 players to 53. Among the cuts will be talented and fan-favorite players who won’t be suiting up for Buffalo next season.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Reports believes that Damar Hamlin will be among those released by the Bills before the start of the campaign, writing this:
“Leading up to his terrifying on-field cardiac event in 2022, Damar Hamlin had become a starting safety and amassed 91 tackles. Last season, incredibly, he returned and appeared in five games. However, the Bills have since reshaped the position; they signed Taylor Rapp and Mike Edwards before drafting Cole Bishop.”
This would be devastating for Bills Mafia and everyone who watched the Monday Night Football clash on January, 2nd 2023 where Hamlin became worldwide news after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field against the Bengals, resulting in the cancellation of the game. What started as a horrible event became a story of triumph when Hamlin made a full recovery and returned to the NFL last season.
Outside of the emotional connection Bills fans have with Hamlin, he’s been an effective player for Buffalo. He was thrust into the starting role during the 2022 season after Micah Hyde was sidelined with a neck injury from Week 3 onwards, looking largely solid. That said, he has been since usurped on the depth chart by the likes of Cam Lewis, the returning Taylor Rapp (who was with the Bills last year despite Kenyon's analysis), free agent signee Mike Edwards, and rookie Cole Bishop. Though Hamlin has played well on special teams in the past, it is a bit tough to imagine him cracking the 53-man roster at this juncture given Buffalo's relative depth at the position.
If this projection is true, it will certainly be a bummer to see Hamlin leave Buffalo, but it's an example of the NFL being one of the most cut-throat businesses in the world.