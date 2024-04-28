Complete List Of Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The Bills traded back out of the first round, but Beane and Co. then got to work with a significant haul of 10 selections in the 2024 Draft
Buffalo needed a strong draft this year after exits of several key free agents and front office driven releases to manage the salary cap. The focus was on drafting a starting wide receiver and safety, a back up running back, defensive line and edge depth, along with secondary depth.
Here is how Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott did with their selections for the Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft:
- Round 2 • Pick 1 (33) • WR Keon Coleman Florida State
- Round 2 • Pick 28 (60) • Safety AF Cole Bishop Utah
- Round 3 • Pick 32 (95) • DT DeWayne Carter Duke
- Round 4 • Pick 28 (128) • RB Ray Davis Kentucky
- Round 5 • Pick 6 (141) • C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger Georgia
- Round 5 • Pick 25 (160) • LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
- Round 5 • Pick 33 (168) • EDGE Javon Solomon Troy
- Round 6 • Pick 28 (204) • OT Tylan Grable University of Central Florida
- Round 6 • Pick 43 (219) • CB Daequan Hardy Penn State
- Round 7 • Pick 1 (221) • OT Travis Clayton, Europe
