Complete List Of Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Bills traded back out of the first round, but Beane and Co. then got to work with a significant haul of 10 selections in the 2024 Draft

Chris Pirrone

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Brandon Beane talks to the media during / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo needed a strong draft this year after exits of several key free agents and front office driven releases to manage the salary cap. The focus was on drafting a starting wide receiver and safety, a back up running back, defensive line and edge depth, along with secondary depth.

Here is how Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott did with their selections for the Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft:

  • Round 6 • Pick 28 (204) • OT Tylan Grable University of Central Florida
  • Round 6 • Pick 43 (219) • CB Daequan Hardy Penn State
  • Round 7 • Pick 1 (221) • OT Travis Clayton, Europe

