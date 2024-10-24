Bills QB Josh Allen calls this standout rookie RB ‘an old soul’
Much was made about the ‘spring cleaning’ executed at One Bills Drive this past offseason, as the Buffalo Bills parted ways with several stalwart starters across their roster in an attempt to grow generally younger and create long-term financial flexibility. The strategy resulted in the team pivoting from long-time contributors in key roles to young players on affordable deals, with Buffalo’s selections in the early rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft thrust into larger immediate positions than the team generally asks of its rookies.
And the Bills’ first-year contributors have largely answered the call through seven games, with wide receiver Keon Coleman and defensive tackle DeWayne Carter particularly flashing. There’s been one player, however, who has quickly evolved into a fan favorite, a day-three selection whom a portion of the Buffalo faithful is calling to see placed into a grander offensive role thanks to his early production and promise.
Fourth-round pick Ray Davis has been effective through the first seven games of his professional career, picking up 213 yards and two touchdowns on 51 carries. Largely an offensive afterthought through the first few weeks of the season, Davis’ impact has been discernible over the last two games, as he’s picked up 199 yards on 29 total touches through Weeks 6 and 7. A 24-year-old who is set to turn 25 midway through his rookie campaign, much was made about Davis’ age in the pre-draft process, but Buffalo was never searching for a trait-sy developmental back; it instead wanted an immediate contributor, a north-south rusher to complement reigning Pro Bowler James Cook and serve as the thunder to his lightning.
That’s exactly what Davis has been, with his inspiring story and physical style of play resonating with Bills fans. It’s resonated with the team’s locker room, as well, with Josh Allen complimenting the rookie during his Wednesday media availability. The former All-Pro passer praised Davis both as a player and person, telling reporters that he’s both a personality and schematic fit in the Buffalo offense.
“It’s awesome [to see him play well],” Allen said. “He’s an old soul, I’ll tell you that. He knows his football, he’s been around a lot, obviously in college, went to three different schools, which is kind of the norm now, but he’s a team-first guy that just wants to do whatever’s asked of him. He runs the ball extremely hard, he’s very good in a duo and inside zone scheme. He’s a one-cut guy, kind of lower to the ground. He packs a punch, but he’s very decisive in his running. That’s what I think makes him really good for this team.”
Davis has made the most of his opportunities thus far, and though there’s a contingent of the Buffalo faithful that’s calling for him to see increased reps, there may be a ceiling on his role as a rookie due to the presence of Cook, who has already matched his career high in total touchdowns this season with six. The presence of underrated third-down back Ty Johnson and Allen’s prowess as a rusher also complicate matters; that said, having too many effective ball-carriers is far from a bad problem to have.
