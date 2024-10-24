Bills QB Josh Allen comments on budding chemistry with Amari Cooper entering Week 8
Though it’d be hyperbolic to describe them as ‘kindred spirits,’ Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and recently acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper have showcased a rapport perhaps unexpected of players who are still in the early stages of acquainting themselves with each other.
The Bills acquired the five-time Pro Bowler from the Cleveland Browns on October 15, with the wideout suiting up for the team five days later in their Week 7 clash with the Tennessee Titans. He was expectedly on a pitch count in the 34-10 win, playing on just 19 snaps; that said, he made the most of them, catching four of five targets for 66 yards and a third-quarter touchdown that gave Buffalo its first lead of the day. It was as effective a debut as one could’ve envisioned for the seven-time 1,000-yard receiver, and his impact on the offense only figures to grow more discernible as he further familiarizes himself with Allen’s nuances and coordinator Joe Brady’s scheme.
And though the early returns are promising, Allen and Cooper are still very much in the foundational stage of their chemistry, with each player attempting to learn each other’s preferences and wrinkles with regard to route running, ball placement, etc. Allen spoke about how his rapport with the wideout is coming along during his Wednesday media availability, telling reporters that they’re still putting in extra work in an attempt to maximize their efficiency in a condensed timeline.
“Just trying to get as much time as possible with him,” Allen said. “Talking about little nuances in our game plan, things that I like to see, and vice versa. Just trying to get on the same page, but again, his professionalism is through the roof. He’s always working on his craft. He’s easy to talk to about what he likes, and I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Cooper’s Week 7 stat line, though impressive considering the circumstances, was rather pedestrian in the grand scheme of his career; this is a player who topped 100 receiving yards in five games last year, including a 265-yard, two-touchdown Week 15 performance. His presence did have ramifications on Buffalo’s receiving corps, however, opening up opportunities for other pass-catchers as defenses had to respect him; Allen surpassed 300 passing yards for the first time on the season in the win as four pass-catchers topped 50 yards, including rookie Keon Coleman tallying a career-high 125 receiving yards.
One-game sample sizes are rarely indicative of trends, but the acquisition of Cooper is, at least initially, having its intended effect; fans will have their next opportunity to see the wideout and Allen put their chemistry on display this Sunday when the Bills take on the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 8 clash.
