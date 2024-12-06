Top CB vs. top WR among the key matchups for Bills vs. Rams in Week 14
We're five games away from the end of the regular season, the Bills are sitting at 10 - 2, only a game back of the Chiefs for the AFC's number one seed, and already clinched the Eastern Division too. Each week is more important than the last as long as the Chiefs remain in the front. Do the Bills need the number one seed to get to the Super Bowl, no but it would be nice if everyone has to go through Buffalo this postseason.
Their work towards the Super Bowl continues this week with a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bills travel to the West Coast and that's never an easy road trip. The Rams are 6 - 6, and while that isn't overly impressive, this is a solid team and should not be slept on.
Bills offensive line versus Rams defensive front
The Rams have four guys up front with over 30 QB pressures and they all have at least 4.5 sacks. Byron Young is among them and leads the NFL with five turnovers forced from pressure. On the other side, the Bills offensive line is among the best in the league allowing only 13 sacks of Josh Allen, and places sixth in PFF's weekly offensive line rankings.
Christian Benford versus Puka Nacua
Benford is one of the top corners in the league and continues to be overlooked by the rest of the league. Per PFF, his coverage grade of 81.3 ranks ninth in the NFL; however, Nacua has been one of the best receivers this season, earning a receiving grade of 90.4, ranking third. Benford doesn't shadow a receiver, but these two will be matched up early and often.
Ed Oliver/DaQuan Jones versus Kyren Williams
If you follow the advanced analytics, the Bills' run defense is solid, ranking seventh in DVOA, ninth in EPA, and tenth in rush success. But if we look at total yards allowed and average per rush attempt, their run defense is abysmal, ranking 18th in total and 30th in average (4.9). The Bills rank 23rd in explosive rush rate, which isn't good either. Basically, the Bills' run defense either stuffs the run at the line of scrimmage or gives up ten yards a pop. The Rams Kyren Williams ranks fifth in the league in rushing yards, has a 4.2 yards per carry average, and has scored 10 touchdowns.