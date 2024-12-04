Another AFC weekly award boosts Josh Allen's NFL MVP candidacy
Josh Allen lost his top-two wide receivers from the 2023 season, but it hasn't affected the Buffalo Bills' ability to win games or the quarterback's ability to win awards.
As Allen continues to spread the ball around, and appears comfortable while doing so, the Bills dismantled the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, 35-10, to move to 10-2 overall. The December 1 victory allowed Buffalo to clinch the AFC East division title with five weeks remaining in the regular season.
Credited for two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown in the Sunday Night Football win, Allen has earned the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. The league office made the announcement on Wednesday while noting the Bills' QB1 holds the honor for the 14th time in his career and second this season.
Allen also won the award back in Week 3 after passing for four touchdowns and totaling 307 yards of offense in a 47-10 primetime victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. As highlighted by the league office, Allen’s 14 Player of the Week awards are the most among any player since entering the NFL in 2018.
"He's elite. We've been playing around with this MVP for a long time. Give this man what he deserves," said starting left tackle Dion Dawkins following the Week 13 over the 49ers.
Allen, who is making a strong case for the NFL MVP award considering his performance against preseason external expectations, posted a 141.3 quarterback rating against San Francisco. It was his eighth interception-free game this fall.
Through 12 starts, Allen has accounted for 20 TD passes and five interceptions. He averages 4.8 yards per rushing attempt and has scored six more touchdowns on the ground.
