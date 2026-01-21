Bills Coach Tracker: Full List of Interviews As Team Seeks Sean McDermott Replacement

The search for Sean McDermott’s replacement as the Bills’ coach began just two days after owner Terry Pegula made the shocking decision to part ways with McDermott after nine seasons.

The situation in Buffalo is a bit messy in the aftermath of McDermott’s firing. Pegula and general manager Brandon Beane gave a press conference on Wednesday, and they were torn apart by fans after the duo threw the coaching staff under the bus for the selection of Keon Coleman in 2024 after two underwhelming seasons by the wide receiver. Regardless of the controversy, it’s clear the owner–GM duo wants a coach who can bring the Bills to the Super Bowl and win the title.

As the Bills start to request and interview potential candidates, here’s an updated tracker listing all the coaches Buffalo has shown interest in.

Bills coaching search tracker

Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator: For Buffalo’s first interview, the franchise began with a familiar face by speaking to their offensive coordinator on Wednesday. Brady was in this role for the past two seasons after spending the two prior seasons as the Bills’ quarterbacks coach.

Anthony Lynn, Commanders run game coordinator: Lynn used to work as the Bills’ assistant head coach and was a finalist for the head coaching job that was given to McDermott back in 2017. Now he’s back in the running in Buffalo as the team is set to interview him on Saturday. Lynn served as the Chargers coach from 2017 to ’20, posting a 33–31 record in that span.

Brian Daboll, former Giants head coach: Daboll was fired by New York back in November after a 2–8 start to the season. His name has popped up for a few coaching positions this cycle, including the Bills’ after the team requested to interview him on Wednesday. Daboll grew up in Western New York and worked as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator from 2018 to ‘21.

This post will be updated. Check back for updates.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated