Bills GM, Owner Ripped for Their Brutal Messages About Sean McDermott, Keon Coleman
In this story:
The Bills were back in headlines on Wednesday, just a couple of days after firing longtime head coach Sean McDermott in the aftermath of their AFC divisional round playoff loss to the Broncos.
McDermott had spent nine seasons as the head coach in Buffalo, and many felt he was given the short end of the stick when he was ousted from the organization.
Bills ownership addressed the decision and attempted to clear the air over McDermott’s departure, among other things, in a press conference on Wednesday. Things quickly spiraled out of hand when GM Brandon Beane was asked about the selection of Keon Coleman in the 2024 draft. Team owner Terry Pegula interjected and inserted that the decision to draft Coleman, who has largely struggled across his first two seasons, was made by the team’s coaching staff, rather than Beane.
The brazen and public shot at Coleman, while simultaneously dismissing Beane of any wrongdoing and throwing the coaching staff under the bus, did not sit well with NFL fans, who took to social media to voice their thoughts.
It seems Buffalo’s attempts to quell concerns from the fan base has achieved anything but that, and they’ve left the fan base, and the rest of the NFL world, utterly perplexed.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.Follow Karlras920