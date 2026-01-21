Bills GM, Owner Ripped for Their Brutal Messages About Sean McDermott, Keon Coleman

The Bills were back in headlines on Wednesday, just a couple of days after firing longtime head coach Sean McDermott in the aftermath of their AFC divisional round playoff loss to the Broncos.

McDermott had spent nine seasons as the head coach in Buffalo, and many felt he was given the short end of the stick when he was ousted from the organization.

Bills ownership addressed the decision and attempted to clear the air over McDermott’s departure, among other things, in a press conference on Wednesday. Things quickly spiraled out of hand when GM Brandon Beane was asked about the selection of Keon Coleman in the 2024 draft. Team owner Terry Pegula interjected and inserted that the decision to draft Coleman, who has largely struggled across his first two seasons, was made by the team’s coaching staff, rather than Beane.

The brazen and public shot at Coleman, while simultaneously dismissing Beane of any wrongdoing and throwing the coaching staff under the bus, did not sit well with NFL fans, who took to social media to voice their thoughts.

Think you can give players and coaches some grace for saying things they might regret during emotional press conferences in the moments after a brutal loss.



This is days later. An absolute meltdown in Buffalo. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 21, 2026

Turns out Sean McDermott’s best trait as a Bills coach was protecting everyone from Terry Pegula.

A true defensive genius. — David Faux (@DFauxy) January 21, 2026

The leadership of the Buffalo #Bills has done the impossible this morning. They’ve made the opportunity to coach a team with Josh Allen as the quarterback less appealing. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 21, 2026

So now if you are Keon. I know the gm really didnt want you , lot of finger pointing right now. Nice job Buffalo https://t.co/10VOdKTM2M — Booger (@ESPNBooger) January 21, 2026

I’m really impressed by the Bills press conference morning. They made the situation SO MUCH worse than I could’ve imagined. Just a masterclass! — Tucker D. Franklin (@tuckerdfranklin) January 21, 2026

Hopefully Keon Coleman forgot to set his alarm again and didn't wake up in time for this press conference. — Bills Chat Podcast (@BillsChatPod) January 21, 2026

Disaster class press conference from the Bills owner. A few days to prepare and leaves you with zero confidence he knows what’s best for his team. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 21, 2026

It seems Buffalo’s attempts to quell concerns from the fan base has achieved anything but that, and they’ve left the fan base, and the rest of the NFL world, utterly perplexed.

