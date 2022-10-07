Bills vs. Steelers GAMEDAY Preview: Buffalo Ready For Rookie?

Bring on the fresh meat?

The Buffalo Bills host the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday from Highmark Stadium. The Bills are fresh off an exciting 17-point comeback last week in a 23-20 win at the Baltimore Ravens.

Quarterback Josh Allen engineered at 12-play, 77-yard drive to set up kicker Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal as the clock hit zero. The MVP-favorite Allen and Buffalo’s top-five ranked offense at home looks to keep the positive momentum.

Pittsburgh has lost its last three games: to the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. In Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the Jets, coach Mike Tomlin benched quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett. While the Pickett era could have potential, the rookie did record three interceptions in his NFL debut.

Should Pickett make his debut as starter, the Bills defense, led by Jordan Poyer, the Pro Bowl safety who sealed last week's Bills win at Buffalo with a pair of late interceptions, await. Buffalo's nine takeaways are the second-most in the league so far this season.

INJURY UPDATE: On Friday the Bills ruled both safety Jordan Poyer and tight end Dawson Knox out of Sunday's game. Veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle in Week 4. Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie have formed one of the league's best receiver trios, and all three of those players should continue to see the majority of the reps moving forward.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)

ODDS: The Bills are 4-point favorites vs. the Steelers.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

TV/RADIO: CBS | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Buffalo waits for cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) to come off PUP, but that does not seem to be around the corner.

“He continues to improve in his rehab, and we will get him back out there when he’s ready,” Coach Sean McDermott said. “One day at a time.''

