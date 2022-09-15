The Buffalo Bills (1-0) are preparing for their home opener Monday night against the Tennessee Titans (0-1), but they might be going into battle without one of their key defenders.

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a non-participant during Thursday's practice, a sign that he could miss Monday's game against the Titans.

Oliver played just 17 snaps in last week's win against the Los Angeles Rams before exiting the game with an ankle injury. Tim Settle was the primary backup who played majority of Oliver's vacated snaps, but the fifth-year pro is a limited participant in practice with a leg injury.

This could become a bigger issue for the Bills with nearly an entire position group compromised - especially given the upcoming challenge of trying to control Titans star runner Derrick Henry. That's why the Bills signed defensive tackle Prince Emili to the practice squad. It likely signals that the team will elevate either Emili or fellow practice squad members Brandin Bryant or C.J. Brewer should Oliver and/or Settle miss Monday's game.

To have an injury like this so early in the season, there is cause for concern that this could turn into something that lingers throughout the year. With 16 regular-season games left to go and playoff potential in Buffalo, it's wise to err on the side of caution for Buffalo and Oliver.

We'll get more information throughout the weekend, but there is reason for pessimism when it comes to Oliver's status for Monday.

The Bills and Titans play at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo Monday night at 7:15 p.m.

