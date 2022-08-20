Skip to main content

WATCH: Bills Honor Dawson Knox's Late Brother

Buffalo held a moment of silence in honor of the tight end's younger brother prior to kickoff.

The Buffalo Bills held a moment of silence in honor of Luke Knox prior to Saturday's preseason contest against the Denver Broncos. The younger brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox passed away on Wednesday in Florida from undisclosed causes at the age of 22. 

Services dedicating the life of Luke, a linebacker who was set to enter his first collegiate season at Florida International after spending the last four at Mississippi, were held on Saturday. Dawson has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the team to be with his family and wasn’t at Saturday's game. 

Bills head coach Sean McDermott offered condolences to the Knox family during training camp Thursday. 

"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family at this time, and we’re right there with him and supporting him and his family," McDermott said. "(It was) just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him and just unfortunate news this morning." 

Dawson thanked well-wishers for their support in a tweet on Friday night.

"Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family," Dawson wrote. "Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus."

Buffalo topped Denver 42-15 on Saturday, with the team's starters scoring on each of their two series (quarterback Josh Allen played only the first). The Bills (2-0) will wrap up their preseason slate next Friday night in Carolina (7 p.m. ET, WIVB/WROC).

