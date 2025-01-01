14 Broncos Finish in Top 10 in Fan Pro Bowl Voting
The Denver Broncos have far exceeded expectations this year. Even if the Broncos somehow fail to make the playoffs, the 2024 season has been a massive leap forward for the franchise.
The Broncos have their quarterback of the future in Bo Nix. And Sean Payton produced the team's first winning season since 2016, no matter if there are playoffs.
When you win games as a collective, it translates to individual attention. That has never been more evident than in the results of the NFL's fan voting for the Pro Bowl.
The Broncos had multiple players finish in the top 10 at their respective positions. But keep in mind that fan voting only accounts for one-third of the Pro Bowl tally. Players and coaches will account for the other two-thirds.
Let's examine which Broncos finished in the top 10 in fan Pro Bowl voting by unit.
Offense
- Bo Nix | QB | 7th-Most
- Michael Burton | FB | 6th-Most
- Courtland Sutton | WR | 8th-Most
- Quinn Meinerz | OG | 4th-Most
- Garett Bolles | OT | 8th-Most
Defense
- Zach Allen | DT | 2nd-Most
- Nik Bonitto | OLB | 1st-Most
- Patrick Surtain II | CB | 1st-Most
- Brandon Jones | SS | 8th-Most
Special Teams
- Wil Lutz | K | 4th-Most
- Riley Dixon | P | 4th-Most
- Mitchell Fraboni | LS | 9th-Most
- Marvin Mims Jr. | PR/KR | 4th-Most
- Tremon Smith | STP | 7th-Most
It's always going to be gratifying to see a Broncos quarterback garner more Pro Bowl votes than Patrick Mahomes. But Nix is a rookie, which makes it even cooler.
The fact that the Broncos had multiple top-10-voted players at positions across all three phases is a testament to the job Payton has done in Year 2. He has changed the culture and with the resources amounting to relative peanuts compared to the Broncos' NFL rivals, Payton has moved the needle farther and faster than anyone could have expected.
Broncos Country won't be fully satisfied without a playoff berth. But no matter how it shakes out on Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, fans can rest assured that the Broncos have finally turned a corner.
The days of living in the NFL doldrums and wandering the quarterback desert are over. The Broncos have $50-plus million in cap space next year and all of their draft picks (and then some) to build the nest around Nix.
Were it not for an even more historic first-year campaign by Jayden Daniels, Nix would easily be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. And if you're superstitious, Nix falling short in the ORoY sweepstakes isn't the worst thing when you realize that only one quarterback who's ever won the award has gone on to win the Super Bowl.
