Broncos Rookie QB Bo Nix Gets More Fan Pro Bowl Votes Than Patrick Mahomes
Fan voting accounts for one-third of the NFL Pro Bowl tally. The other two-thirds is made up of the players and coaches.
With the fan polls closing, the results are in and Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix finished with the seventh-most Pro Bowl votes at his position. While some Broncos fans might be disappointed that three AFC quarterbacks garnered more votes than Nix, there's one very conspicuous quarterback who didn't...
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Indeed, Nix garnered more votes for the Pro Bowl than Mahomes.
It would be unfair to omit some salient facts here. While Mahomes hasn't produced the caliber of 'Star Wars' stats this year that he traditionally has, his 3,928 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes is still more than solid, considering the weapons he has around him.
Meanwhile, in his first year, Nix has passed for 3,454 yards and 25 touchdowns, with one more interception thrown than Mahomes (12). Nix has also contributed an additional 383 rushing yards and four scores, as well as a receiving score in Baltimore.
It's been an impressive year for the Broncos rookie. When the regular season is over, we'll write up a look-back article to analyze how historically relevant Nix's rookie campaign has been.
For now, I'll leave you with this: Nix became just the fifth rookie quarterback to pass for 3,000-plus yards and 25-plus touchdowns in NFL history, joining Justin Herbert, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson, and Peyton Manning in that elite club. Shortly after Nix achieved that feat, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels also did.
While it's clear that Daniels has pulled away in the Offensive Rookie of the Year sweepstakes, Chiefs fans will have to always live with the fact that in his first year in the NFL, Nix garnered more fan Pro Bowl votes than Mahomes in his eighth.
Nix and the Broncos will host a Mahomes-less Chiefs squad on Sunday in the season finale. If the Broncos win, they'll clinch their first playoff berth since 2015. That would be more meaningful to Nix than garnering more Pro Bowl votes than Mahomes.
