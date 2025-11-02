Here's Why WR Pat Bryant's Role With Broncos is Set to Increase
As is often the case with rookies in pro sports, the road to increased playing time boils down to establishing trust with the head coach. Rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant put together quite a resume at Illinois, one deemed worthy of the Denver Broncos spending a third-round pick in the draft to acquire him this past spring.
Fast forward to the 2025 NFL season, and Bryant's exciting 24-yard touchdown reception last Sunday has showcased how he's been on the field for over half of the offensive snaps for the last four weeks. It was his first NFL score.
Bryant's increased reps have made him well acquainted with the playbook and the routes he's been running, so much so that Sean Payton has been increasingly willing to call his number without trepidation. On previous iterations of Bryant's scoring play, Bo Nix had hit Courtland Sutton, but this time, the quarterback trusted the rookie to make a big play.
“Well, it was interesting because with that play... It was the same coverage we scripted, and it had gone to Courtland and Bo felt the safety lean," Payton detailed this week. "So it was just, there were two throws in that game that had not gone to the receiver that caught it all week... Bo saw it was press [coverage], and then the one to Pat, I mean, those were ones where it was like, where’s he throwing? And then you’re like, ‘Good job.’”
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Bryant's Impact on Broncos' Trade Rumors
That breakout play has fans clamoring for the Broncos to mine Bryant's rich talent moving forward. It could also contribute to the Broncos' decision-making at the trade deadline, relative to the wide receiver rumors blowing around the NFL.
So with the team's confidence in Bryant only growing, Payton explained the 22-year-old's willingness to get physical in the blocking assignments has only solidified his offensive role.
“We saw it on film. If they don’t bite when they’re puppies, they generally never do," Payton said. "So you saw it with Sutton, you see it with certain players. Now, can you develop a receiver? Yes. But you saw him block a lot, and so he provides a number of things, and if you’re wanting to be good rushing the football, you have to handle the force, and the safeties are generally the force... You have to find a way to handle the force to get the runs you want.”
Several key veterans within the Broncos locker room have also been impressed by how Bryant's willingness to get down and dirty in the blocking game. His blocks have helped to spring open rushing lanes for the Broncos' running backs.
Compelling proof that Bryant is playing his part has come via the success J.K. Dobbins has found this season, and also the breakout performance last week of fellow rookie RJ Harvey against the Dallas Cowboys.
Sunday's mission to grab win No. 7 against DeMeco Ryans' formidable Houston Texans defense is going to take plenty of scheming on the part of Payton. Thankfully, Bryant's emergence as both a blocker and a pass catcher allows this offense to get creative and line up in different ways.