Sean Payton Offers Up Encouraging Take on Broncos' RB Room

The first game without starting running back J.K. Dobbins produced less-than-stellar results for the Denver Broncos. The rookie RJ Harvey stepped in as the No. 1 running back, and while he got better as the game went along vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, the production could have been better.

Jaleel McLaughlin was finally called up from wearing street clothes, and he provided a decent spark as the No. 2 running back vs. the Chiefs. Tyler Badie did not carry the ball, though he dressed and had one catch for eight yards.

There is some anxiety within Broncos Country over what shape this run game will take down the stretch sans Dobbins, but head coach Sean Payton doesn't sound stressed about it. On Wednesday, he explained why he's comfortable with these three backs as the Broncos look to finish the season in these final six games.

“Yes, I am [comfortable]. I felt like we had limited snaps to some degree, but Jaleel has played a lot of good football for us," Payton said. "Meanwhile, he and RJ both are coming on."

Fullback Adam Prentice offer the Broncos a nice little boost vs. the Chiefs. He can help as a lead blocker, but he let his presence be felt in pass protection to help absorb Kansas City's pressure packages on Bo Nix late in the game.

"Adam did a good job in some of the sub-protection stuff we felt with Kansas City," Payton said. "There are some looks where you’re always paying attention to the size of the back in third-down pickup. He had a few rhino tags where he was in on third down and was fantastic.”

Adam Prentice with an absolute pancake block helping give Bo time to deliver a DIME. pic.twitter.com/pBKChMlYZT — Marcky Sports Denver (@marcky_sports) November 17, 2025

Dobbins Still in Play... Possibly

Payton mentioned at the end of his presser that there's still a chance that Dobbins could return during the regular season. Based on the latest reporting on the subject, though, I wouldn't expect it until late in the playoffs, if the Broncos are able to stay alive.

“Yes. It wouldn’t be soon, but that has a chance to happen," Payton said of Dobbins returning in-season.

Harvey carried the ball 11 times vs. the Chiefs for 30 yards. Again, though, he got better as the game progressed, hinting that perhaps all he needs is more time on task to fully develop his NFL vision and patience. He's certainly not lacking in explosiveness.

McLaughlin's six carries went for 19 yards against a stiff and desperate Chiefs defense. He also found the end zone for the first time this season.

The Broncos did flirt with the possibility of bringing in running back Dameon Pierce after the Houston Texans waived him, but didn't claim him on the wire. Once he was free to sign with whichever team he wanted, he opted to join the Chiefs, rebuffing the Broncos and several other teams.

If the Broncos really wanted Pierce, though, they would have claimed him on waivers and he'd be on the 53-man roster. That means that while the Broncos saw an opportunity to add running back depth, in this instance, the player in question wasn't worth booting the last guy on the roster, which is probably wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey or linebacker Garrett Wallow.

That implies a comfortability in the running backs they have. So, for now, Harvey is going to get his carries and his opportunity to prove he can be a No. 1 running back in the NFL.

Harvey's next opportunity comes against a much more forgiving opponent, as the Washington Commanders rank 27th against the run.

