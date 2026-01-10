Sean Payton gave Denver Broncos fans a word of encouragement on Friday, revealing that "most" of the team's injured players will be good to go for the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

"I think we see most everyone back," Payton said.

Payton was speaking to the players currently on the 53-man roster, including the banged-up likes of linebacker Dre Greenlaw, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, left tackle Garett Bolles, and safety P.J. Locke, among others.

However, what about the players who've been on injured reserve? The Broncos did a great job of avoiding the worst of the injury bug this season, but there are five key players on IR who could be healthy enough and eligible to return at some point in the playoffs.

Let's take a look.

J.K. Dobbins | RB

Dobbins has been eligible to return from IR for weeks, but his issue is health. Suffering a foot injury in Week 10, his reported timetable put the AFC Championship Game as the soonest he could return.

On Friday, though, Payton said that Dobbins is " getting close ," but offered no further insight on his availability. The Broncos could really use Dobbins back, as the teams that can best run the ball and play good defense typically advance in the playoffs.

Soonest he Could Return: Divisional Round but AFC Championship Game is more likely.

Brandon Jones | S

Jones was injured in Week 15's win over the Green Bay Packers. He's missed three games, and will be required to miss one more before being eligible to return.

Locke has started in Jones' place, but the Broncos want their starter back as soon as he's physically able.

Soonest he Could Return: AFC Championship Game

Luke Wattenberg | C

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Wattenberg garnered a lucrative extension during the Broncos' Week 12 bye, and only a few games later, he suffered a shoulder injury that landed him on IR. That injury came in Week 16's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Wattenberg's place, Alex Forsyth has held down the fort at center, earning a game ball for his Week 17 contributions. The Broncos like Wattenberg a lot, so as soon as he's eligible and healthy enough to return, he will, but Bo Nix and company will have to go the entire length of the AFC gauntlet before the starting center can be eligible to return.

Soonest he Could Return: Super Bowl

Lucas Krull | TE

Krull suffered a broken foot in Week 3, and there have been rumors that the Broncos could start his clock to return from IR next week. The tight end depth chart starts with Evan Engram, then Adam Trautman, and Nate Adkins, with Marcedes Lewis and Patrick Murtaugh on the practice squad.

Krull is basically a big receiver, offering very little by way of blocking production, so it's no guarantee the Broncos will see a need to bring him back during the playoffs. Remember, when a player is activated from IR, a corresponding roster cut must follow.

With the playoffs in mind, is Krull worth more to the Broncos than that 53rd guy? I guess we'll find out.

Soonest he Could Return: Divisional Round

Drew Sanders | LB

Sanders suffered a foot injury in training camp, and based on the initial projections offered by the team, he has long surpassed his expected timetable to return. The Broncos haven't felt the need to activate him, instead bringing back undrafted rookie Karene Reid from IR earlier this week.

The Broncos designated Sanders to return from injured reserve on Saturday. The former third-round pick is going to make his season debut in the playoffs.

Soonest he Could Return: Divisional Round

