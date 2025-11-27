Broncos’ Latest Injury Update Signals What to Expect From Pat Surtain II

Amid the extension bonanza taking place at Denver Broncos HQ, we have some good news on the injury front. After three weeks on the sideline, All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant, as the Broncos prepare to take on the Washington Commanders, a very strong sign for his Week 13 availability.

Linebacker Alex Singleton, as we heard on Tuesday , also returned to practice less than three weeks after his surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Singleton was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and the Broncos are happy to have him back, and even more thrilled with the positive results on his post-surgery scans, after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

“Obviously, the scans and all of that were important. When those came back positive, the relief for Alex, never mind the football player," head coach Sean Payton said on Wednesday. "That news came prior to the bye week. We felt confident with him and Pat and a few of these guys that we’ve been without that this was a target game."

Other Injury Updates

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (79) protects quarterback Justin Herbert (10) from Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Expect to see Singleton start vs. the Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Rush linebacker Jonah Elliss' outlook is a bit less certain. He was limited on Wednesday with the hamstring injury that has kept him out of the past few games.

Alas, the bye may not have afforded tight end Nate Adkins with enough time to recover from his knee injury. He did not participate in practice.

However, rookie wideout Pat Bryant (shoulder) and rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper (thumb) were both full participants. It feels like the Broncos are about as close to full strength as fans could hope entering Week 13.

No Sanders

We were curious as to whether the Broncos might start linebacker Drew Sanders' clock this week, but he wasn't on the practice report. He's been on injured reserve all season with the foot injury he suffered in training camp.

There's time yet for him to possibly return, and Payton said on Wednesday that the Broncos still expect to get Sanders back this season.

“It’s going to be later, but yes. We monitor the progress," Payton said of Sanders. "I don’t have the game, and honestly, the same can be said with [RB J.K.] Dobbins.”

Payton may not know for which game Sanders will return, but it's going to happen sometime between now and season's end. All the insider reports on J.K. Dobbins said his foot injury will keep him out for what remains of the regular season, with a return during the playoffs as a possibility.

Time will tell on Dobbins. Meanwhile, the Broncos will continue to ride the rookie, RJ Harvey, with help from Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie in the running back stable. If the Broncos are going to successfully navigate this stretch run, they're going to need a run game.

