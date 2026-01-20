Top DC Candidates Broncos Could Target if Vance Joseph Leaves

NFL teams will have to wait at least another week before they can hire Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as a head coach. It seems inevitable that Joseph will get a head-coaching job, which means his time as the Broncos' defensive coordinator is nearing its end, with one, maybe two games left.

There's a good chance Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton have already discussed potential replacements, both internally and externally. So, if Joseph does get a job elsewhere, who are some options to replace him?

Let’s take a quick look at 15 options, including internal and external candidates.

In-House Candidates

Jim Leonhard | Defensive Pass Game Coordinator & Assistant Head Coach

Denver Broncos secondary coach and pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard coaches safety P.J. Locke (6) during the offseason training program. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

Leonhard is the fan favorite to replace Joseph, as he has been working closely with him this past season. Leonhard has been with the team for almost two years, having been hired in February 2024.

Leonhard knows the players, and while his base defense is different from Joseph's, he could blend the schemes.

Jamar Cain | Defensive Line Coach

While Leonhard gets a lot of fan attention, Cain has done an outstanding job with the Broncos' defensive line, and he has a good track record of developing players. Denver could decide to keep him working with the defensive front, but his name will likely heat up as a defensive coordinator candidate.

Cain knows this scheme and how to create favorable pressure looks upfront.

Outside Candidates

Patrick Graham | Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator

The Raiders are going through a coaching regime change, which could make Graham available, though he has survived such circumstances before. He is a coveted defensive mind for how he coaches his units, even when he doesn’t have much talent to work with.

In Denver, Graham would have a lot of talent, and his schemes and disguises could help the unit in areas where it has struggled under Joseph.

Sean McDermott | Former Buffalo Bills Head Coach

McDermott has a different philosophy from Joseph's, but he should get credit for the disguises he used with the Bills. They were one of the toughest defenses to read pre-snap and did well against the pass.

There will be concerns with what his unit has done against the run, but not being a head coach could help his focus, and Denver would give him more talent to work with.

Ryan Nielsen | Buffalo Bills Senior Defensive Assistant

Nielsen hasn’t done the best job as a defensive coordinator, but many still think he can be a good one. When Payton was hired, there was some talk of linking up with Nielsen, who was his defensive line coach in New Orleans, but Nielsen went to the Atlanta Falcons instead (at the time).

Chuck Pagano | Baltimore Ravens Senior Defensive Assistant & Secondary Coach

Over the years, there has been a lot of speculation about Pagano joining the Broncos for various roles, as he is from Boulder, Colorado. He is still viewed as a sound defensive mind, even though he is older and will be 66 in October this year. There is no direct connection to Payton.

Jim Schwartz | Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz watches the team warm up before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Payton wants to stick with a scheme that has a lot of similarities to what the Broncos do under Joseph, in terms of man coverage and pressure looks, Schwartz would make sense. Schwartz has been linked to a coordinator job under Payton before.

Christian Parker | Philadelphia Eagles Pass Game Coordinator & Defensive Backs Coach

There has been a longstanding rumor that Payton wants a Vic Fangio-style defense, and Parker has been a Fangio protege for a while. Parker was also linked to the defensive coordinator job when Payton was first hired, but he didn’t get it and stayed in Denver on Payton's staff for only the first year (2023).

Terry Joseph | New Orleans Saints Defensive Pass Game Coordinator

If the Broncos lose Vance, why not turn to his brother? Terry Joseph did a good job in his role this past season, and he spent time in Texas before this season, where he worked with Jahdae Barron and helped him become a first-round pick.

Dennis Allen | Chicago Bears Defensive Coordinator

This is tough because the Bears still employ Allen, and given their success, he isn’t going to be fired. However, rumors have been floated that Denver could trade for Allen, which seems like a ridiculous idea.

Payton knows Allen and is close with him, and wants to run his type of defense. That's the only reason Allen is included, despite the slim chance it will happen.

Kris Kocurek | San Francisco 49ers Defensive Line Coach

Kocurek has been the 49ers' defensive line coach since 2019, and his track record is outstanding. He is constantly getting the most out of what he has to work with, especially when dealing with so many injuries.

Despite his constant success, Kocurek never seems to get serious consideration for a coordinator job.

Rob Ryan / Rex Ryan | USC Assistant Head Coach for Defense &Linebackers Coach / Media

Dec 4, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Rob Ryan (left) and brother/head coach Rex Ryan react in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders during a NFL football game at Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Bills 38-24. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rob is a former Payton defensive coordinator, and Rex was one of the finalists when Payton first took the job in Denver. Familiarity is vital with Payton, and he understands what these two do defensively.

Anthony Weaver | Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator

Weaver is getting head-coach interviews because teams covet what he brings as a leader and a defensive-minded coach. His time in Miami wasn’t the best, but there was also a void of talent, and he made the best of what he had.

Denver would have a ton more talent for Weaver to work with.

Renaldo Hill | Carolina Panthers Defensive Backs Coach

Another defensive mind who takes his teachings from the Fangio playbook. Hill may not be ready for a defensive coordinator job yet, but the former Broncos safety is quietly becoming a hot name for a coordinator job.

Jonathan Gannon | Former Arizona Cardinals Head Coach

The former Eagles defensive coordinator has done a good job with the defenses he has worked with, even though he struggled during his time with the Cardinals. He doesn’t have a connection to Payton and may be the least likely candidate on the list for Denver, but Gannon is a sound defensive mind worth looking into.

