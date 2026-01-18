Everything to Know About Jarrett Stidham, Broncos' New Starting QB After Bo Nix Injury

The NFL world received shocking news Saturday night when Broncos coach Sean Payton revealed that quarterback Bo Nix would miss the rest of the playoffs with a broken ankle suffered on the second-to-last play of Denver’s thrilling overtime win over the Bills.

Nix had just led Denver to the AFC championship game, completing 26 of 46 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. When Payton announced Nix’s surprising injury, he mentioned that backup QB Jarrett Stidham would be ready to go as the Broncos will turn to the seventh-year pro for the rest of their playoff run.

Ahead for the Broncos is either the Patriots or Texans. As the owner of the conference’s top seed, the AFC championship game will take place at Empower Field at Mile High. Home field certainly helps, but the sudden start for the career backup with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line is an extremely tall task, no matter the opponent.

With Nix’s sudden injury, though, Stidham gets the ball for his first start in over two years. Here’s everything you need to know about Denver’s new QB following the devastating end to the season for Nix:

What is Jarret Stidham’s record as a starter?

Stidham has started four games over his seven-year NFL career since he was drafted in the fourth round with the 133rd pick by the Patriots in 2019. His first two starts came with the Raiders in ‘22, dropping both of those games.

The Auburn product has started two games as a Bronco since his arrival in ‘23. He split those contests, leading Denver to a win in his first start after Russell Wilson was benched to end the season. Stidham has not made an appearance in a playoff game, making next week’s AFC title game against the Patriots or Texans the biggest start of his NFL career by a mile.

What are Jarrett Stidham’s stats over his NFL career?

Stidham has completed 59.4% of his passes with 1,422 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions over his stops with the Patriots, Raiders and Broncos. Over his three seasons in Denver, he’s thrown for 496 yards with two touchdowns to one interception while completing 60.6% of his throws with a 87.7 passer rating. He appeared in one game for the Broncos this season, but that came at the end of Denver’s 44-24 win over the Cowboys in Week 8 where he came in at the end of the game and did not attempt a pass.

What is the Broncos’ updated QB depth chart?

Behind Stidham will be third-string QB Sam Ehlinger. The former Texas Longhorn is in his fifth NFL season and first in Denver after signing a one-year deal to join the Broncos over the offseason. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Colts after they selected him in the sixth round with the 218th pick. Ehlinger started three games for the Colts in ‘22, and was winless in those contests. He has not taken a snap since ‘23 and has not thrown a pass since the ‘22 season where he started three games.

Broncos Updated QB Depth Chart After Bo Nix Injury

Role Player Starter Jarrett Stidham Backup Sam Ehlinger

