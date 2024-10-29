A Win Over The Ravens Has Cleveland Browns Talking Playoffs
Part of the beauty of the week-to-week nature of the NFL is that it opens the door open for hope each and every single week. Even if, say, your team is 2-6, with a next to nil margin for error for the rest of the season.
That's exactly where the Cleveland Browns find themselves heading into Week 9. However, a win over the scolding hot Baltimore Ravens this past weekend suddenly has restored hope around what was not so long ago considered a lost Browns season.
Sometimes all it takes is one win to get things back on track.
"A lot of people don't understand that we're actually in a better situation than a lot of people," safety Juan Thornhill said this week. "They just don't get it. They look at our record, they're like, 'guys only won two games. But if you really take a step back and push that aside and you notice that all of our losses really came from NFC opponents, I don't want to say that they didn't mean anything, but they weren't as important as these next few games that we have coming up ... And if we win these games, perfect opportunity, put us in a great situation in making this playoff run."
There's that p-word. It never really left the Browns locker room to be honest. For several weeks now players inside the team facility have suggested that one win could solve a lot of problems. Now that they got that one win, they hope it wasn't in vain.
“A win like this is required to change the season around," Jameis Winston said after quarterbacking the team to victory on Sunday. "We have to continue to come to work and apply ourselves every single day and keep scratching and climbing. We have a long way to go. I’m happy that we got this win for the fans."
Like a wave, the fans are very much swept up in the moment as well. Sunday didn't feel like any ordinary win. The Ravens had won five straight entering the game and are considered by most pundits to be one of the best teams in all of football.
Taking down that Goliath was an absolute statement for Cleveland, and proof that when it has an offensive performance to compliment their stout defense they can beat just about anybody.
“It’s a big momentum shift," Jerry Jeudy said after the game. "Especially beating a team like the Baltimore Ravens, beating a great team like they have. That’s a great momentum shift. We want to keep it going."
God vibes and all, the playoffs are still very much a long shot for the Browns. With nine games to go, their margin for error is razor thin. But like another professional sports team that pulled off the unthinkable 20 years ago, sometimes all it takes is one.
"It's one game, so we don't wanna put too much emphasis on it," said Joel Bitonio. But we needed to get one. We watched a little thing about – everybody knows about the 2004 Red Sox in October against the Yankees. But they were talking about 'don't let us get one. Don't let us get one, and see what happens after that.' And that's what we're gonna do. ... we'll see what happens."