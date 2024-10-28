Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 Betting Lines And Odds
The Cleveland Browns pulled off the improbable in Week 8, taking down the red hot Baltimore Ravens 29-24 to improve to 2-6 on the season. While that record may be nothing to sneeze at, suddenly the Browns have new life with a quarterback in Jameis Winston that proved to be plenty capable of running a competent offense.
Winston threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Browns to victory. Complimented by a strong defensive performance that held a high-powered Ravens offense to under 30 points for the first time in five games, Cleveland suddenly has some momentum as they prepare to host the 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.
Despite their statement win over Baltimore, the sportsbooks still seem to have their doubts about the Browns heading into Week 9. Fanduel Sportsbook lists Cleveland as 2.5-point underdogs to Jim Harbaugh's squad to open the week. Granted, that's a far cry from the more than a touchdown spread the Browns faced last week.
Other betting figures from Fanduel include the Browns being +112 on the moneylline. The over/under for the game is set, at least early on, at 42.5 points.
As always, these figures could fluctuate throughout the week based off of updates for either team, particularly on the injury front. Cleveland will enter the week dealing with a handful of injuries, including, most notably, cornerback Denzel Ward – who exited Sunday's win with his sixth documented concussion – and star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of had to be taken to the hospital with a neck injury. He was able to move all his extremities following the incident.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER