Cleveland Browns Week 8 Inactives Vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Cleveland Browns offensive line gets a boost with the return of starting right guard Wyatt Teller this week, after the 29-year-old missed four weeks with an IR stint.
Teller sustained the injury as part of the Browns field goal unit during the team's 21-15 loss to the Giants in Week 3. The team activated Teller to the 53-man roster on Saturday prior to Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
The return of Teller should serve as a boost for an offensive line that has had countless problems this season from pre-snap penalties to inconsistent play. Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills, however, won't play today due to a knee injury. In his absence, second-year tackle Dawnad Jones is slated to make the start on the left side of the offensive line.
That means the Browns will have their seventh different iteration of a starting offensive line this season. This new version of the o-line will block in front of a new starting QB in Jameis Winston for the first time this season. Cleveland has yet to start a game with the usual five starting offensive lineman due to various injuries this year.
The Browns full list of inactives includes:
QB Baliey Zappe (emergency QB)
RB Jerome Ford
S Ronnie Hickman
LB Jordan Hicks
T Jedrick WIlls
DT Quinton Jefferson
Baltimore, meanwhile is dealing with several notable injuries of its own. Top cornerback Marlon Humphrey is officially out after entering the weekend with a doubtful designation. Fellow corner and rookie Nate Wiggins was also downgraded to out on Saturday.
After being listed as questionable and testing out his injured ankle pregame, Ravens top wide receiver Zay Flowers will suit up against Cleveland on Sunday.