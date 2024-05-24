Good Is Not Good Enough For The 2024 Cleveland Browns
Remaining stagnant in any profession is a death wish. Whether you are the best accountant at your firm, the best recruiter at your agency or the best coach in the NFL, there is always someone who is working to be better than you.
Cleveland’s 2023 offseason was a perfect example of this. Kevin Stefanski just came off his second NFL Coach of the Year Honor, an 11-win season and a playoff run that was done with nearly all of his backups. Instead of resting on his successes, he and the front office decided that it was time to make a fundamental change to their offensive attack.
Good is not good enough for the 2024 Cleveland Browns.
Stefanski was grown in the Kubiak coaching tree that was built off the zone run game and a pass game built off of that. It was all he knew and it was successful in his first four seasons in Cleveland. Ultimately, it didn’t get the Browns to where they wanted to be, so a change was made.
The Browns let go of Alex Van Pelt who also majored in that style run and pass game and hired former Browns quarterback and Bills’ offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Dorsey built his success by having one of the most successful deep passing attacks in the NFL during his time in Buffalo. He also spent his formative coaching years in Carolina, mentoring a young Cam Newton to an MVP season.
His success is thanks to a modern-style passing attack, one that can go toe-to-toe with the Kansas City Chiefs. Staying put was not an option for the Cleveland Browns. A first or second-round exit from the playoffs is now unacceptable moving forward and Stefanski knows it.
Expect the 2024 Cleveland Browns to have a brand new identity in 2024, one that fits their quarterback better and one that will allow them to compete with the best in the AFC.