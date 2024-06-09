David Njoku On Browns New Offense Under Ken Dorsey: "It's Juicy"
David Njoku will get his first taste of the Browns new offense under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this week during mandatory minicamp. But what he's seen and studied of the playbook up until this point has him excited to see it in action.
"It's juicy," Njoku said prior to his celebrity softball game on Saturday. "It's juicy. I'm not gonna say anything else, I'll leave it at that. But I'm really excited for this season."
Njoku is one of a handful of players that chose to workout on their own this spring instead of attending the Browns voluntary practices in recent months. He did, however, spend some time catching passes from Deshaun Watson back in March, once the Browns QB was cleared to start throwing the football post shoulder surgery.
Watson has ramped things up a little bit more since then. Over the last three weeks of OTAs he's been allowed to throw the ball on alternating days of practice, even airing out a few deeper passes from time to time. There's an expectation he'll be able to add a little bit more on his plate next week for the start of mandatory minicamp, and then the training wheels will really come off at training camp later this summer.
"I'm excited for Deshaun, myself and the whole team," said Njoku. "The energy is always so high the first few days so we just gotta keep that energy flowing throughout the whole year."
Njoku is coming off of a memorable season in 2023, that saw that saw the 2017 first-round pick in his first Pro Bowl nomination. The Miami product had a career campaign with highs of 882 yards and six touchdowns, most of which came once veteran QB Joe Flacco took over under center late in the season.
In a new offense and with a fully healed Watson, Njoku has even loftier expectations for himself in 2024.
"Be better than last year," Njoku revealed as his goal for 2024. "[I'm gonna] work my ass off.
