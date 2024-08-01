Sights and Sounds From a Physical Practice For The Cleveland Browns
Thursday was the first day of hitting for the Cleveland Browns, and for the first time this offseason, practice looked and sounded like football.
The Browns went through a lot of different competition periods from one-on-ones, seven-on-sevens and two separate 11-on-11 drills.
From what you would expect from a Super Bowl caliber team, everyone had some wins on Thursday. The offense had a couple of huge plays including a 41-yard touchdown catch by Cedric Tillman and touchdowns by David Njoku, Elijah Moore and Amari Cooper in the one-on-ones. The defense put an exclamation point on practice when Grant Delpit picked off Deshaun Watson's pass to get the defense feeling good heading into the locker room.
There was one scary moment from camp today when running back D'Onta Foreman took a big hit, and after experiencing neck and spine discomfort, the Browns enacted their protocols and Foreman left The Greenbrier in an ambulance. He was life-flighted to Arlington, Virginia for treatment. Midway through the afternoon, Foreman was discharged and returned to the team.
Watson put any shoulder concerns to bed with yet another sharp day. Yes, it ended with an interception, but that was just the first one he has thrown throughout the beginning of camp. More importantly, he is establishing some good chemistry with his receiving corps, including Njoku.
Thursday's workout was the final full practice of Cleveland's trip to The Greenbrier. Here is what that practice looked like: