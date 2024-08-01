Browns Digest

Sights and Sounds From a Physical Practice For The Cleveland Browns

The pads were on for the Cleveland Browns on Thursday at the Greenbrier, and for the first time it looked and sounded like football.

Anthony Moeglin

Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) fires up the crowd after the Cincinnati Bengals committed a false start in the second quarter, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland.
Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) fires up the crowd after the Cincinnati Bengals committed a false start in the second quarter, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Thursday was the first day of hitting for the Cleveland Browns, and for the first time this offseason, practice looked and sounded like football.

The Browns went through a lot of different competition periods from one-on-ones, seven-on-sevens and two separate 11-on-11 drills.

From what you would expect from a Super Bowl caliber team, everyone had some wins on Thursday. The offense had a couple of huge plays including a 41-yard touchdown catch by Cedric Tillman and touchdowns by David Njoku, Elijah Moore and Amari Cooper in the one-on-ones. The defense put an exclamation point on practice when Grant Delpit picked off Deshaun Watson's pass to get the defense feeling good heading into the locker room.

There was one scary moment from camp today when running back D'Onta Foreman took a big hit, and after experiencing neck and spine discomfort, the Browns enacted their protocols and Foreman left The Greenbrier in an ambulance. He was life-flighted to Arlington, Virginia for treatment. Midway through the afternoon, Foreman was discharged and returned to the team.

Watson put any shoulder concerns to bed with yet another sharp day. Yes, it ended with an interception, but that was just the first one he has thrown throughout the beginning of camp. More importantly, he is establishing some good chemistry with his receiving corps, including Njoku.

Thursday's workout was the final full practice of Cleveland's trip to The Greenbrier. Here is what that practice looked like:

1. Jerry Jeudy practices for the first time this training camp

2. Deshaun Watson to Cedric Tillman for a 40-yard touchdown

3. Grant Delpit locks up James Proche in one-on-ones

4. Star Defensive Back Martin Emerson Jr. Mic'd Up

5. Wyatt Teller meets Cedric Tillman way up after his big touchdown

6. David Njoku sneaks passed Juan Thornhill for 6

7. Grant Delpit ends practice with an interception

8. Deshaun Watson to Amari Cooper for a 7-on-7 touchdown

9. Deshaun Watson to Jerry Jeudy in routes on air

ANTHONY MOEGLIN

Anthony Moeglin is a northeast Ohio native, who most notably quarterbacked John Carroll University to the NCAA DIII National Semifinals in 2016 after beating the No. 1 team in the country twice in a 4-week stretch. He contributes written and video/podcast content for Browns Digest, as well as serving as the lead football analyst for BuckeyesNow on the FanNation network.

