Shedeur Sanders's Ex-Colorado Teammate Believes He'll Be Browns Starter
Shedeur Sanders's fall down the 2025 NFL draft board will go down in history as one of the most surprising and memorable moments in the event's history. While not all were surprised by Sanders's fall, one of his former Colorado teammates, LaJohntay Wester, certainly was.
And not only was Wester "disappointed" by the turn of events, he also believes it was a mistake by the NFL, given his belief that Sanders will quickly prove himself with the Cleveland Browns.
"I was disappointed that they did him like that," Wester told Ravens.com. "I know Shedeur is going to get in the lab. He's going to work hard and he's going to win that job in Cleveland."
Wester spent his first four college seasons at Florida Altantic, eclipsing the 1000-yard mark during the '23 campaign, his junior season. He transferred to Colorado in January of '24.
Wester quickly developed a chemistry with Sanders, connecting with the Buffaloes quarterback for 10 touchdown receptions, the most he tallied in any of his five seasons of college football. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the '25 draft.
Sanders enters a QB room that features embattled former Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson, former first round pick Kenny Pickett, Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
And Wester believes his former college teammate will quickly emerge out of that group.