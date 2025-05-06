Cleveland Browns Make Major Announcement About Shedeur Sanders
Ten days after the Browns electrified their fanbase with the selection of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland announced significant news about its new rookie passer.
Browns fans have been fired up about the team taking Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so much so that Sanders' jersey is the best-selling among all rookies so far. Those sales came without fans knowing what number Sanders would wear, which was finally revealed on Tuesday morning.
After donning No. 2 in high school, at Jackson State and at Colorado, the team announced that Sanders will be wearing No. 12. The number selection is tentative and can change before the season starts, and if Sanders doesn't stay in No. 12, a change would likely happen after the Browns cut their 90-man training camp roster down to 53.
Sanders' signature No. 2 will instead be worn by veteran free agent signing DeAndre Carter, who is expected to play wide receiver and special teams. Following the Browns' selection of Sanders on April 26, the team shared a photoshopped picture of Sanders wearing No. 5, but that number was also taken before Sanders got to pick. Fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who wore No. 11 at UCF and No. 8 at Oklahoma and Oregon, will play in No. 5.
First-round pick Mason Graham will wear No. 94, while linebacker Carson Schwesinger (No. 49), running back Quinshon Judkins (No. 10), tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (No. 88) and running back Dylan Sampson (No. 22) also all had their jersey numbers announced on Tuesday.
Sanders has several connections to his new jersey number. His mentor, Tom Brady, wore No. 12 en route to six Super Bowl wins with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. His father, Deion Sanders, wore the inverse No. 21 for much of his Hall-of-Fame career at defensive back. The elder Sanders played in No. 21 during his 12 seasons with the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys and Washington before retiring in 2001. When he returned to the league in 2004, Sanders wore No. 37 for two seasons with the Ravens.
While Sanders may not wear No. 12 when the season starts, fans can still get excited knowing what number they'll see their rookie quarterback in when Browns rookie minicamp begins on May 9.