Former Browns Player Throws Shade at Cleveland, and He Has a Point
The Cleveland Browns elected not to re-sign Elijah Moore this offseason, and recently, the wide receiver took his talents to the Buffalo Bills.
Moore's departure comes after a rather disappointing two-year stretch with the Browns. He caught 59 passes for 640 yards and a couple of touchdowns in 2023, and this past season, he logged 61 catches for 538 yards and a score.
Given that Moore is a legitimate downfield burner, the fact that he reached the end zone just three times in Cleveland while averaging a meager 9.8 yards per reception is unacceptable.
But was it all Moore's fault? Or were there other factors at play?
The 25-year-old seems to believe it's the latter, as he threw some shade at his former Browns squad while being introduced as a new member of the Bills this week.
"It's really just an earn it thing. When you play football, you can't promise anything to anyone," Moore said, via Alex Brasky of Bills Digest. "For me, my whole career I haven't had too many great opportunities with a stable QB. It seems like I'm playing with 5 QBs every single season."
Cleveland literally did run out five different starting quarterbacks during Moore's first season with the club in 2023, and this past year, the Browns had to use three signal-callers.
"I feel having the MVP [Josh Allen] for an entire season ... I feel it will be the best position I've been put in yet," added Moore.
Moore began his career with the New York Jets in 2021, and much like his time in Cleveland, the Jets' quarterback situation wasn't exactly ideal for Moore, either.
Now, the Ole Miss product will be playing with one of the best quarterbacks in all of football, so it will be interesting to see how he produces next season.
