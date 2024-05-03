Former Star Wide Receiver For Browns Joining Dolphins On One-Year Deal
The Browns can't get away from Odell Beckham Jr.
After spending the 2023 season with the Browns' division rival Ravens, Beckham Jr. is now set to join the Miami Dolphins in 2024. According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the 31-year-old signed a one-year, $8.25 million deal.
While the ex-Browns wideout may be out of the division, Miami is one of the eight teams set to visit Cleveland during the regular season, setting the stage for another annual return to Northeast Ohio for Beckham Jr.
Beckham Jr.'s exit from Cleveland is well documented by now. During the 2021 season the star wideout's father put out a highlight reel of then Browns QB Baker Mayfield neglecting to get the ball to his son on numerous occasions. As the video going viral ultimately forced the Browns to part ways with Beckham Jr., which in turn left the locker room picking sides between Mayfield and the then free agent wide receiver.
While Beckham Jr. was off winning a Super Bowl with the Rams, the fallout from the situation set in motion Cleveland's decision to move on from Mayfield and trade for Deshaun Watson that next offseason.
After his short stint with the Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. missed all of the 2022 campaign with a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. He landed in Baltimore last season to team-up with Lamar Jackson and wound up hauling in 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns before becoming a free agent.
Now, Beckham Jr. will join another high octane offense in Miami to catch passes from Tua Tagovailoa alongside Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert.
