A Way Too Early Projection Of The Browns Wide Receiver Room
One thing Browns fans can always count on is that Andrew Berry is going to draft a wide receiver. That trend continued in 2024 when Berry used the Browns fifth-round pick to select Louisville wideout Jamari Thrash.
Know as a speedy wideout – exemplified by his 4.46-forty time – with a for being an elite route runner, Thrash comes to Cleveland looking to not only make the roster, but make an impact sooner rather than later. That will be easier said than done given the collection of talent Berry and the Browns have assembled at the position.
With the addition of Jerry Jeudy via trade this offseason, the top of of the depth chart is pretty set and stone between him, Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore. It's the spots behind that trio that will be interesting to monitor leading up to the start of the 2024 season, particularly as Ken Dorsey's influence takes shape with the offense.
Here's how the rest of the depth chart could take shape:
David Bell
Bell may have put up better numbers in his rookie season, but a two touchdown performance to end the season in a meaningless game against the Bengals was a breakout performance that showed a flash of the player Bell can be. So long as he takes another step going into year three, he'll survive cut down day.
Cedric Tillman
It's hard to imagine Tillman being a training camp cut considering he was a third-round pick just a year ago. Berry isn't exactly one for parting ways with his draft picks, especially ones that are only a year into their career. Tillman also showed enough in his rookie season with 21 receptions and 224 yards that the Browns most certainly want to continue developing the Tennessee product. Tillman could take some nice strides if Deshaun Watson is able to stay healthy next season.
Jamari Thrash
As the most recent wide receiver draft pick the same logic applies to Thrash as it did for Tillman. It's unlikely Berry just cuts ties with a fifth-round pick or exposes a player with his upside to the practice squad to be potentially plucked by another team. Thrash makes the roster.
Michael Woods II
A 2022 sixth-round pick, Woods has yet to make a major impact, largely because he ruptured his Achilles last offseason working out with Watson. It was an unfortunate situation for Woods, who had five receptions for 45 yards in his rookie campaign. The Browns don't generally leave training camp with seven receivers on the roster so I don't envision that changing this year, although maybe they'll want extra depth in an offense slated to feature more 11-personnel. We'll see but for now Woods II is on the outside looking in. He's definitely a practice squad option though.
James Proche II
Unless Proche iI really stands out at camp, it's hard to imagine Proche II being part of the initial 53-man roster. His main job as a returner is likely being outsourced to running back Nyheim Hines who was signed back in March. It's an uphill battle for Proche II to make this team next season.
Jaelon Darden
Darden is a nice body to have in camp and he'll compete throughout camp. Ultimately, though Darden seems destine to wind up back on the Browns practice squad in 2024.
