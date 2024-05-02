Cleveland Browns 53-Man Roster Predictions
Now that we are in the month of May and rookie minicamp is set to begin soon, it is fun to look at the current Cleveland Browns roster and try to predict the 53-man roster that will be announced in late August.
Even prior to the draft, the Browns roster was filled with talent. I do not envy Andrew Berry and the rest of the front office when it comes to tough decisions needing to be made after training camp.
Despite those decisions being a few months away, I am going to take a shot at how I expect the roster to look come Week One. The numbers next to each player's name account for where I project them to rank on the depth chart at their position. If they are listed in bold, then they will be considered starters.
Quarterback
- Deshaun Watson
- Jameis Winston
Going into last season, the Browns only had two QBs on the initial 53-man roster. With such a strong roster, two feels like the safe number again. Tyler Huntley will likely be traded or cut, while Dorian Thompson-Robinson will likely find himself on the practice squad. Many may believe that DTR will just be the emergency third QB, however, that player still counts against the 53-man roster. If a team carries an emergency third quarterback, then that player can be dressed on the sideline without being on the active gameday roster. For Cleveland, it will probably be easiest just to stash DTR on the practice squad and call him up if necessary.
Running Back
- Jerome Ford
- D'Onta Foreman
- Nyheim Hines
I do not expect Nick Chubb to be back by the start of the 2024 season, meaning he will start the year with an injured reserve designation. In the meantime, Ford will be the starter in a pass-heavy offensive attack, while Foreman will replace Kareem Hunt's short-yardage production. Despite coming back from his own injury, if Hines is ready to go then he should make the cut ahead of Pierre Strong Jr. Hines is a more reliable pass catcher out of the backfield and offers excellent return man value.
Wide Receiver
- Amari Cooper
- Jerry Jeudy
- Elijah Moore
- David Bell
- Cedric Tillman
- Jamari Thrash
As Ken Dorsey implements a more pass-heavy attack, I expect to see three receivers on the field a lot even on first down. When the starting lineups are announced at the top of a game broadcast, Cooper, Jeudy and Moore will all likely be a part of that group. Last year the Browns kept six receivers on the 53-man roster, so this year without Chubb to start, they have to keep at least six. After drafting Thrash, this group seems obvious. Bell was heavily utilized in four-receiver sets at the end of last season and both he and Thrash can offer value on the outside or in the slot. Tillman is secure as well due to his size and threat as a target in the red zone. James Proche II finds himself as the seventh player, just missing a spot.
Tight End
- David Njoku
- Jordan Akins
- Giovanni Ricci
This room could have been given some more attention during the draft, yet they only snagged former Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch as an undrafted free agent. Welch is good enough to compete for the third tight end spot, but I anticipate him to spend 2024 on the practice squad. Njoku is obviously the star of this group and Akins should be firmly in the second spot at the moment. Ricci gets the nod as the third tight end due to his versatility as an H-back as well.
Left Tackle
- Jedrick Wills Jr.
- Hakeem Adeniji
Unless the Browns decide to switch Dawand Jones to left tackle, then this spot seems fairly straight forward in 2024. Wills will get one last chance to impress prior to potential changes at this spot in 2025 and Adeniji should beat out James Hudson III for the backup spot.
Left Guard
- Joel Bitonio
- Michael Dunn
Bitonio is the reliable leader on the offensive line and once again leads the way from the left guard spot. Dunn has become a reliable backup on the offensive line and should keep ahold of his spot on this roster. If for some reason Dunn is let go, the team will probably try to bring him back immediately. Undrafted free agent Javion Cohen might actually be close to snagging a spot from Dunn, but for 2024 Dunn gets the nod while Cohen gets time to develop on the practice squad.
Center
- Brian Allen
- Luke Wypler
The signing of former Rams center Brian Allen to a one-year deal is intriguing. Prior to the 2023 season, Ethan Pocic signed a three-year extension. If the team plans on keeping Pocic and Wypler for the next two years, then I don't believe they would have signed Allen. I believe this means that the team has faith in Wypler actually. The Browns could trade Pocic this summer for some future draft picks and save money by starting the former Super Bowl champion in Allen on his one-year deal. Then in 2025, the team may decide to roll with Wypler. Losing Pocic would be one of the bigger surprises but something is going on at this spot.
Right Guard
- Wyatt Teller
- Zak Zinter
The Browns only carried nine offensive linemen on the initial 53-man roster last year. If they keep Germain Ifedi, then that would be 11. I don't foresee anything more than ten. Wyatt Teller is a road-grader at right guard and is one of the more reliable linemen when it comes to staying healthy. The addition of Ifedi who has vast experience at right tackle and right guard, felt like he was destined to be the backup to Teller. In the draft, Zak Zinter fell to the Browns at pick 85 and probably already sealed the fate of Ifedi. Zinter plays with a similar demeanor to Teller and would be a like-for-like switch if he needed to fill in. Ifedi's career is on a downhill turn at the moment after seeing no playing time with either the Lions or Bills last season.
Right Tackle
- Jack Conklin
- Dawand Jones
To round out the offensive line, right tackle feels like the most obvious spot. Conklin is getting paid enough to need to start if healthy. Jones will need to be ready since Conklin's injury history has been very prevalent in recent seasons. Jones will likely become the starter in the near future, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Defensive End
- Myles Garrett
- Za'Darius Smith
- Ogbo Okoronkwo
- Alex Wright
- Isaiah McGuire
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett headlines a disgustingly good group of edge rushers. Smith will once again start on the opposite side of Garrett while Okoronkwo gets a heavy amount of reps on third down in pass rush sets. Wright offers plenty of size and he was becoming more of a force in the second half of last season. If the front office decides to go with only four players, then that is your group. Last year, they carried nine defensive linemen, which leads me to believe that McGuire is more on the bubble than one of the top five defensive tackles. McGuire is entering his second season in the NFL and may just get the last spot on the 53-man roster.
Defensive Tackle
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Shelby Harris
- Maurice Hurst II
- Quinton Jefferson
- Michael Hall Jr.
In a loaded defensive tackle room, these are the five that make it on the 53-man roster. Despite being a third-round pick in 2023, Siaki Ika probably gets cut after not being a factor on the defense last season. Seventh-round pick this year, Jowon Briggs will spend 2024 on the practice squad in this scenario.
Linebacker
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- Jordan Hicks
- Devin Bush
- Nathaniel Watson
- Tony Fields II
Seven linebackers were on the initial 53-man roster last season. With the current group, I expect that to drop to five, especially since Jim Schwartz typically only plays two at a time. JOK and Hicks will start and Devin Bush will likely come on in the rare three-linebacker set. Watson, the sixth-round selection this year, should serve as the backup to Hicks at middle linebacker and be an asset on special teams. Fields and Mohamoud Diabate should be battling it out for the final spot. Even after impressing in the preseason last year, Diabate did not see the reps that Fields did throughout the regular season. For that reason, Fields should be the fifth linebacker. If the Browns keep six linebackers and Diabate makes the 53, Isaiah McGuire is out at defensive end.
Cornerback
- Denzel Ward
- MJ Emerson Jr.
- Greg Newsome II
- Cameron Mitchell
- Justin Hardee
- Myles Harden
The elite cornerback trio of Ward, Emerson and Newsome is back. Mitchell will get some reps in the slot in dime sets and will serve as Newsome's backup. Both Hardee and Harden will serve as depth on the outside and get plenty of action on special teams in kick coverage. Kahlef Hailassie will probably be the corner just missing a spot on this roster.
Safety
- Grant Delpit
- Juan Thornhill
- Rodney McLeod Jr.
- Ronnie Hickman
- D'Anthony Bell
If this safety room can stay healthy, then it is loaded. All five of these players saw significant playing time in 2023 and will bring tons of value in 2024.
Special Teams
K - Dustin Hopkins
P - Corey Bojorquez
LS - Charlie Hughlett
Last year, this special teams unit was solidified with the addition of Dustin Hopkins. This group is excellent at their roles and bring value to the team.
Overall, this roster is impressive on paper and is set up to compete in a brutal AFC North Division and AFC Conference.