Rendering Of New Potential Browns Stadium For Brook Park Property Surfaces
Downtown Cleveland or Brook Park? Those are the options on the table when it comes to the future of the Browns Stadium.
Fans already know what the former option looks like – just picture a beefed up version of the current Cleveland Browns Stadium along the lakefront. The latter option though has remained mostly a mystery. Until now.
The NEOtrans Blog, which has closely reported on the Browns stadium situation on multiple occasions, obtained and shared a rendering of what a potential multipurpose domed stadium could look like on a 176-acre parcel of land that team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are in the process of acquiring. According to the site's Ken Prendergast, sources have confirmed the authenticity of the rendering.
The rendering is positioned with a view looking northward with the city of Cleveland positioned in the background. The airport, is visible adjacent to the stadium in the upper portion of the image as well, which is consistent with the property that Jimmy and Dee Haslam are looking to acquire just northeast of Snow Road in Brook Park.
The stadium is surrounded by a number of other structures, depicting a potential mixed-use development built up around the stadium to create a mini-town around the venue. One of the most notable aspects about the would-be domed facility is how much lower to the ground it is than most modern stadiums around the NFL today.
Given the proximity of the facility to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport, a stadium on that property would have to be built into the ground due to airport height restrictions.
At the annual owner's meetings back in March, the Haslams made it clear that they are weighing this new domed facility, which would cost approximately $2.5 billion or a $1.2 billion renovation to the current stadium in downtown, which was originally built in 1999.
It's worth noting that the Haslam's would seek public funding in both scenarios, looking to cover about half of whichever option they choose. Those revenue streams could come from multiple avenues according to NEOtransblog, including "tax revenue streams generated by the stadium — income taxes from stadium workers, staff and players, property taxes from new structures but not from the improved land, admissions taxes, bed taxes and other revenues."