Andrew Berry Explains Motivations Behind Browns Trading For Jerry Jeudy
The Browns addition of Jerry Jeudy has caused quite the stir this offseason.
Some view the move as a savvy one for a Cleveland team looking to build a pass-heavy offense around franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson. Others, believe Jeudy is a first-round bust, who isn't worth the trouble.
Internally, the Browns are banking on a fresh start being a good thing for the ex-Broncos wideout. They;re also hoping his skillet is a perfect fit for their new offense that includes input from both head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
Joining the Pat McAfee Show as a guest on Friday, Berry highlighted what they liked about Jeudy that made him a fit for their roster, and worthy of an extension before even playing a snap with the franchise.
"As we looked into the offseason, call it 65% plus of the game is played in 11 personnel with three receivers," explained Berry. "Obviously our passing game last year went through Amari Cooper and David Njoku and we traded for Elijah Moore, drafted [Cedric] Tillman. But when Jerry was available we felt we could add a player who was a top-notch seperator in this league, had a. diverse number of ways that he could reduce – whether it's from the outside, inside vertically. And he really fit the profile and skilset that we wanted in our offense. We looked at that as a great opportunity for us and were aggressive with trying to bring him in."
The Browns traded 2024 fifth and sixth-round picks to acquire Jeudy back in March with the hope of adding another threat to their offense. In Stefanski's west coast system the last four years the Browns have utilized a fair amount of two-tight end and multi-running back sets. What's most notable about Berry's response is his confirmation of the team's desire to utilize more 11 personnel in their new-look offense.
Three wide receiver sets have been common-place in Dorsey's offenses, primarily with the Buffalo Bills over the last couple seasons. The ex-Browns QB should bring more of a vertical style offense to Cleveland and Jeudy – with his pure speed and precise route running is expected to be a key part of it.
As Watson continues becomes more and more active throughout offseason workouts following shoulder surgery, the Browns passing attack – headlined by Cooper, Njoku, Jeudy and Moore – will start to take shape.
