Browns Invite Former Delaware Receiver To Rookie Camp
The Cleveland Browns had success with a former Delaware Blue Hen last season in Joe Flacco. Now that Flacco is in Indianapolis with the Colts, another former Delaware product will get an opportunity to earn an undrafted free agent contract with the Browns.
Jourdan Townsend is a 5'11" and 193-pound wide receiver who tallied 49 receptions, 661 yards and three touchdowns as a pass catcher in his final season with the Blue Hens. Despite being a talented receiver, the shifty return man also earned All-CAA honors as a punt returner as well.
Townsend grew up in Western Pennsylvania, just on the other side of the Ohio border. As he makes his way to the Browns training facility in Berea, only about an hour and a half away from where he grew up, Townsend truly has an excellent opportunity ahead of him.
Trying to earn an undrafted free agent contract following rookie minicamp is difficult to do, yet Townsend's versatility may give him an advantage over the rest of the competition.
If he can flash his ability as a slot receiver and "wow" the coaching staff with some big plays as a returner, then Townsend may be able to find himself sticking around for OTAs, training camp and at minimum the preseason.
Back in 2019, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi impressed the Browns and Browns fans during camp and the preseason due to his electric return ability. He ended up being waived by the team during the final roster cuts prior to that season, but he did make a good case for himself. From what I have seen of Townsend, the fast game speed as a returner is similar, yet he offers more value as a receiver than Sheehy-Guiseppi as well.
Townsend may be the perfect candidate to stash on the practice squad for the 2024 season if he can quickly adapt to the NFL level of competition.
Browns rookie minicamp will be held May 10-12. Following rookie minicamp will be the start of OTAs in late May.