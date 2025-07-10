Browns, Dolphins Connected in Intriguing Trade Idea Before Training Camp
There's been a ton of talk this offseason about what the Cleveland Browns need. Many have suggested that they're missing a clear-cut starting quarterback, even though they added four different gunslingers in Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, and one of the most famous fifth-rounders in NFL history in Shedeur Sanders.
Others have surmised that the Browns can afford to roll with their ragtag mix of veterans and rookies under center, but believe that they're severely lacking the weapons needed to cultivate a successful environment. On top of a lackluster offensive line, Cleveland lost Nick Chubb and has little established pass-catching talent outside of Jerry Jeudy. That's why many have linked them to potentially available playmakers like the Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin.
But little has been said of the positions that might be a strength for Cleveland. Their defensive front seven projects to be one of the top units in the entire NFL. Their secondary isn't as secure, but they have some young talent with potential that could give them a stronger passing defense than initially expected.
For the Win's Cory Woodroof believes that they could actually afford to part ways with starting nickelback Greg Newsome II:
"The Dolphins have a massive need at cornerback after trading away Jalen Ramsey, and Newsome could provide it. The former first-round pick might not start for Cleveland on the outside this season, and Miami has a clear gap for one of its outside cornerback spots that Newsome could immediately fill. With Newsome playing on his fifth-year option, he might not be long for the Browns anyhow."
In this proposed deal, the Browns would get back a fifth and seventh-round pick for the 2026 draft. This is a reasonable price for an average-level third cornerback who's on an expiring deal. If they were to swing this trade, though, Cleveland would be putting a lot of faith into their young players like Chigozie Anusiem and Cameron Mitchell to step up.