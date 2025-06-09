Do Cleveland Browns Already Have the Next Nick Chubb?
After seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Nick Chubb has finally departed, as the beloved has agreed to sign with the Houston Texans.
Chubb is pretty clearly not the same dominant force he once was, as injuries have sapped the four-time Pro Bowler the last couple of years. In his prime, though, the 29-year-old was a dynamo, racking up four straight 1,000-yard campaigns between 2019 and 2022.
The Browns' rushing attack struggled without a healthy Chubb last season, as Jerome Ford was simply not able to fill the void. But does Cleveland now have an answer heading into 2025?
ESPN's Tony Grossi discussed this during a show on Monday, revealing that rookie halfback Quinshon Judkins may be the solution the Browns have been searching for.
Cleveland selected Judkins in the second round of the NFL Draft back in April, and there is no doubting that there are some similarities between the Ohio State product and Chubb.
Both running backs are absolute sledgehammers that can punish defenders, but both also possess terrific field vision and the capability to turn the smallest gaps into gamebreaking plays.
Judkins spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State after 2023, and the 21-year-old was brilliant at both schools. This past year, he racked up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, helping the Buckeyes win a national championship.
The Browns actually nabbed a pair of halfbacks in the draft this year, also bagging former Tennessee star Dylan Sampson on Day 3. So, Cleveland has a couple of intriguing young weapons in its backfield heading into 2025.
But can Judkins really replace what Chubb once brought to the table? We are about to find out.
