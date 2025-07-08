Terry Bradshaw Shares Harsh Words for Steelers Regarding Browns QB
The Cleveland Browns added several quarterbacks this past offseason. After Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles not once, but twice last year, the team knew that they'd need a long-term solution under center, even if they're holding out hope that Watson might be able to return before the end of the 2025 season. In response, they drafted two separate gunslingers, Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon in the third round and the infamous Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado in the fifth.
Before they shocked the world by spending two draft picks on QBs, though, they also added two veterans. They brought back former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco for another stint in Cleveland and traded for Kenny Pickett, who was previously selected 20th overall in 2022 by the Pittsburgh Steelers and most recently played backup to Jalen Hurts for the 2025 champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Cleveland must not have felt very secure after they acquired Flacco and Pickett, considering they ended up adding two rookie QBs later on. It's hard to blame the Browns for not wanting to trust their future to a 40-year-old or a fourth-year passer with a career 62 percent completion and a 15:14 touchdown-interception ratio.
Pickett certainly struggled in his time with the Steelers, but he did finish his two-season tenure with a 14-10 quarterback record. According to Pittsburgh legend Terry Bradshaw, the team gave up on their former prized draft pick too soon and is still dealing with the consequences, as he recently shared on the To The Point - Home Services podcast:
"A first-rounder, got rid of him after two years. And they're still looking for a quarterback. They didn't even do anything to build around him."
This wasn't the first time Bradshaw panned the Steelers over their handling of Pickett's time there. Earlier in the offseason, he expressed the same concerns on 103.7 The Buzz:
"I know him, I know what he's like. When they got him to Pittsburgh, they didn't protect him, they didn't get him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn't have an offensive line that could protect, and they didn't have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of... Now, they're saying Kenny Pickett is a failure. He wasn't a failure; the Steelers were a failure."
Pickett is facing an uphill battle to win the starting job for the Browns in training camp. Time will tell if Bradshaw is correct and Pickett outplays the expectations that his Steelers' tenure has laid out for him.