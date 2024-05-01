Browns Post Draft Week One 53-Man Prediction
If the NFL Draft was any indication for Browns fans, it's that this front office believes that its roster is primed and ready for the 2024 season. Cleveland's willingness to stay put and draft for depth over flash should tell you all you need to know.
Being that we are one step closer to actual football being played, it's time to take a look at the "way too early" prediction of who will be taking the field in Week One of 2024.
This offense is poised to go in 2024. With the addition of Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey calling the action, Jerry Jeudy catching passes and some new faces in the running back room, you have to feel really good about what this Cleveland offense will bring to the table. Just like last season, it all will depend on the quarterback play.
Quarterback
- Deshaun Watson
- Jameis Winston
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Emergency Third QB)
Running Back
- Jerome Ford
- D'Onta Foreman
- Pierre Strong
- Nick Chubb (Injured Reserve)
Wide Receiver
- Amari Cooper
- Elijah Moore
- Jerry Jeudy
- Cedric Tillman
- Jamari Thrash
Tight End
- David Njoku
- Jordan Akins
- Zaire Mitchell-Paden
Left Tackle
- Jederick Wills Jr.
- James Hudson
Left Guard
- Joel Bitonio
- Michael Dunn
Center
- Ethan Pocic
- Luke Wypler
Right Guard
- Wyatt Teller
- Germain Ifedi
- Zak Zinter
Right Tackle
- Jack Conklin
- Dawand Jones
Returning from the best defense in the NFL is nearly the entire defensive line that was instrumental in the success that this grou experienced last season. They bring back the Defensive Player of the Year along with each of his running mates up front. The second level of the defense is going to have a few new faces but the back end is going to look exactly the same, and will feature the elite level play that we are used to.
Defensive End
- Myles Garrett
- Za'Darius Smith
- Ogbo Okoronkwo
- Alex Wright
- Isaiah McGuire
Defensive Tackle
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Quinton Jefferson
- Maurice Hurst
- Shelby Harris
- Michael Hall Jr.
Linebacker
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- Jordan Hicks
- Tony Fields II
- Devin Bush
- Mohamaud Diabate
Safety
- Juan Thornhill
- Grant Delpit
- Ronnie Hickman
- Rodney McLeod
- D'Anthony Bell
Cornerback
- Denzel Ward
- Martin Emerson
- Greg Newsome
- Cameron Mitchell
- Justin Hardee
- Kalef Hailassie
Special Teams
K - Dustin Hopkins
P - Corey Bojorquez
LS - Charlie Hughlett
It's April 30th and the Cleveland Browns have a roster that does not have many question marks on it. This team is poised to make a run in 2024 and if it can avoid injuries, it will have the chance to do just that.