Browns' Safety Juan Thornhill Is Looking Forward To Year Two In Cleveland
Cleveland Browns OTAs begin on Tuesday and safety Juan Thornhill expressed his excitement to get on the football field on Monday. The 28-year-old veteran took to X to post about looking forward to year two in the 216.
In year one with the Cleveland Browns, the former Kansas City Chief accounted for 54 total tackles with 41 of which being solo tackles. Considering Thornhill was unavailable for six games last season due to a calf injury, when he was healthy enough to give it a go, the experienced safety made an impact on the field.
Each year with the Chiefs from 2019-2022, Thornhill played no less than 16 games each season, managing to stay relatively healthy. Last year with the Browns was out of the ordinary for Thornhill, which would understandably frustrate the professional athlete. While playing five to six less regular season games than normal, his tackle total managed to still rival his numbers when playing full seasons with the Chiefs.
Thornhill now has an opportunity to bounce back in year two with Cleveland. If he can play a full season in the back end of the 2024 Browns' defense, then defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz can feel comfortable with having a reliable asset next to Grant Delpit.
If for some reason Thornhill goes down at any point, then Cleveland does have the luxury of turning to other talented safeties like Rodney McLeod Jr., Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell.
The timing of Thornhill's tweet makes it seem like he is planning on being at OTAs in Berea. As we see video clips and pictures from day one, we will have to keep an eye out for number one on the field.