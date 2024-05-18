WATCH: Browns Top 2024 Draft Picks Throw Out First Pitch At Guardians Game
Browns draft picks Michael Hall Jr. and Zak Zinter at working on getting acclimated to a like in the NFL. For Hall Jr. that transition is maybe made a little bit smoother continuing he's playing football in his hometown. Zinter on the other hand is also assimilating into Northeast Ohio.
On Friday night, the duo made a stop at the Guardians game against the Minnesota Twins and had the astute honor of throwing out the first pitch in front of the Cleveland faithful.
This isn't the first time Hall Jr. in particular made an appearance at a Cleveland sporting event in recent weeks. The Ohio State product also showed up to Game 7 between the Cavaliers and the Magic earlier this month and helped hype up the crowd.
Zinter on the other hand, who hails from Massachusetts and attended the University of Michigan where you're taught to make Ohio your sworn enemy, is embracing his new home. For what it's worth, the duo was treated to a thriller as the Guardians beat the Twins 3-2 thanks to an 8th winning home run from star third baseman José Ramirez.
Last weekend, Hall Jr., the Browns second round pick this year, and Zinter, the team's third-round selection, had their first days of practice with the franchise at rookie minicamp. That work continues this week as they'll suit up again with the majority of the veterans on the roster for OTAs. Those sessions, like much of the offseason program, remain voluntary for players.
